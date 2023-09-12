Bad Bunny Drops Out of Spider-Man Spin-off Movie El Muerto

Sony Pictures has been developing several films in their universe of Spider-Man characters like Venom, Morbius, Kraven the Hunter, and Madame Web. There are many other projects in development, like a film that would see Donald Glover as the Hypno Hustler and a film following a character known as El Muerto and starring Bad Bunny. Not much was known about the project, but it seemed like a passion project for the musician. There were previous rumblings that talks between Bad Bunny and the studio had stalled, and now it has been confirmed that he has exited the El Muerto movie. While speaking with Vanity Fair, Bad Bunny revealed that he has dropped out of the Spider-Man spinoff but didn't disclose details on why the exit happened.

El Muerto's Release Date Was Removed From Sony Calendar

Sony Pictures recently moved around a bunch of films slated to be released on their calendar, including Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web. But, one of their Spider-Man spin-offs, El Muerto, was taken off the release calendar. El Muerto was initially set for a January 12, 2024, release date, and we're guessing that it was removed from the calendar due to Bad Bunny's exit from the project.

Who is El Muerto?

Fandom describes the character as follows:

"Juan-Carlos Sánchez was trained his entire life by his father Marcus Estrada de la García to be the next in a long line of El Muertos, masked wrestlers who wore mystical masks that granted them power. But Sánchez never wanted to be El Muerto and refused to fight El Dorado as part of a ritual for the mask. As punishment, El Dorado attempted to kill Sánchez. De la García tried to stop El Dorado, costing him his life. However, his bravery earned Sánchez ten years to train. At the end of that time, Sánchez (now accepting the El Muerto identity) would have to defeat and unmask a masked hero -- or El Dorado would come for him again. El Muerto decided to battle Spider-Man and approached J. Jonah Jameson about setting up a wrestling match. During the match, Spider-Man inadvertently poisoned El Muerto with a stinger that accidentally sprung from his wrist. Spider-Man immediately took El Muerto to a hospital, where he recovered from the temporary paralysis caused by the poison."

