Sony's El Muerto Spider-Man Spinoff "At a Standstill"

Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters continues to solider on, with films like Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web gearing up for release within the next year. This coming January, another Spider-Man spinoff film is supposed to debut in El Muerto, a film featuring a Marvel character that's appeared in just three comic books. Only now, it doesn't look like the feature will make its release date. In a new profile from Time Magazine, El Muerto star Bad Bunny had some discouraging words for fans.

Given the release date is now just eight months away, a production of this caliber would have had to already gotten through most of principal photography. Except the singer-turned-actor revealed to Time that production hasn't started. Not only that, but the actor's publicist told the magazine the movie was "at a standstill," before issuing a correction that said it's "in development."

That means it's nearly guaranteed the film will lose its release date as it hangs around in development limbo.

What other Spider-Man spin-offs are there?

The next comic book movie out from Sony is Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Kraven the Hunter, which is set to hit theaters this October. Kraven star Russell Crowe recently confirmed he's about to film a round of reshoots for the film before saying the film is set in an "unexpectedly dark world."

"I haven't seen it, but I know that we're going through another round of shooting soon. I've got a scene to do in a couple of weeks," Crowe told Comic Book Resources, adding Chandor is "really excited about what he's got in front of him and really excited about the way people will receive it."

Taylor-Johnson leads a cast that includes Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) as Kraven's longtime love interest, the witchy Calypso, and Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus) as Sergei's half-brother, Dmitri Smerdyakov, the face-stealing master of disguise known as the Chameleon. The cast also includes Christopher Abbott (A Most Violent Year) and Alessandro Nivola (Boston Strangler) in villainous roles, and Levi Miller (A Wrinkle in Time) and Crowe (Gladiator) in undisclosed roles.

El Muerto starring Bad Bunny is currently set to enter theaters on January 12, 2024.