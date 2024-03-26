The Bad Guys 2: Dreamworks Animation Sequel Set for 2025

The Bad Guys are heading back to the big screen next year. DreamWorks Animation is coming off a big hit in Kung Fu Panda 4, which has been raking in money at the box office. Now the studio is looking for another sequel success in 2025 with the follow-up to 2022's The Bad Guys, which earned more than $250 million.

On Tuesday, Universal and DreamWorks announced that The Bad Guys 2 will officially be hitting theaters in 2025. The film is taking the August 1, 2025 release date that Universal had already set aside for a title from DreamWorks animation.

The announcement also confirmed that the original cast of The Bad Guys would be reprising their roles in the sequel. The core five of Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, and Awkwafina will be returning to voice the titular group of villains-turned-heroes. Also returning are Zazie Beetz, Richard Ayoade, Alex Borstein, and Lilly Singh.

Fans will certainly be happy to hear that the original cast is back, especially since the the animated holiday special last year featured a replacement cast. None of the core stars appeared in The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday, but they're all coming back for the big screen sequel.

At the end of The Bad Guys, the team of thieves helped save their city and turned over a new leaf. Sustaining that good momentum, however, will prove harder than they thought. The sequel will see Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, and the rest of the gang struggling to fit into their new lives as Good Guys. They end up getting pulled out of Bad Guy retirement by a new squad of criminals, forced to pull off one final job.

Based on the book series by Aaron Blabey, The Bad Guys 2 is being directed by Pierre Perifel, who helmed the first movie a couple of years ago. The Bad Guys head of animation JP Sans is stepping up into the role of co-director for the sequel. Damon Ross is once again set to produce with Daniel Pemberton returning to compose the film's music.

There are two DreamWorks Animation movies set to be released before The Bad Guys 2 hits theaters. The Wild Robot arrives this fall, followed by the film adaptation of Dog Man, which is set to debut in January.