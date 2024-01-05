BAFTA Longlists Include Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy and More

The 2024 BAFTA Awards longlist has been released and Barbie, Oppenheimer and Killers of the Flower Moon leave the field. 24 categories celebrate all walks of film. From Greta Gerwig's pop-culture phenomenon to Christopher Nolan's pensive project. You can't leave behind Martin Scorsese's latest either, as each of the three films have 15 submissions each. Twitter fan-favorite Poor Things also ranks near the top of submissions and 14 appearances on the longlist. Other Letterboxd familiar faces include Saltburn with 11 and Maestro with 12. All of Us Strangers and The Zone of Interest are tied with 10. Final nominations take place on Thursday, January 18 during a live stream hosted by Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

"The publication of the EE BAFTA Film Awards longlists is one our favorite dates in the awards season calendar – it's a moment that inspires film fans around the world to watch more movies and join in the conversation about who should be nominated for a BAFTA," BAFTA Film Committee chair Anna Higgs told the press. "Today we are shining a light on 69 incredible films that BAFTA voters have the difficult task of whittling down to the final nominees list. I encourage everyone to go see these films and make their own minds up."

Best Film

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

The Holdovers

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Outstanding British Film

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Tetris

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

All of Us Strangers

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

The Deepest Breath

The Great Escaper

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

One Life

Animated Film

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

The Boy And The Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Nimona

Director

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Priscilla

Anatomy of a Fall

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Barbie

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

The Zone of Interest

Original Screenplay

(Photo: Netflix)

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Air

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Adapted Screenplay

(Photo: Apple Studios)

Killers of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Dumb Money

The Killer

Leading Actress

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Fantasia Barrino The Color Purple

Greta Lee Past Lives

Lily Gladstone Killers of The Flower Moon

Margot Robbie Barbie

Annette Bening NYAD

Carey Mulligan Maestro

Emma Stone Poor Things

Mia McKenna-Bruce How to Have Sex

Sandra Hüller Anatomy of a Fall

Vivian Oparah Rye Lane

Leading Actor

(Photo: A24)

Teo Yoo Past Lives

Andrew Scott All of Us Strangers

Jeffrey Wright American Fiction

Barry Keoghan Saltburn

Bradley Cooper Maestro

Colman Domingo Rustin

George MacKay Femme

Leonardo DiCaprio Killers of The Flower Moon

Paul Giamatti The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy Oppenheimer

Supporting Actress

(Photo: Netflix)

Julianne Moore May December

Jodie Foster NYAD

Rosamund Pike Saltburn

Sandra Hüller The Zone of Interest

America Ferrera Barbie

Cara Jade Myers Killers of The Flower Moon

Claire Foy All of Us Strangers

Danielle Brooks The Color Purple

Da'Vine Joy Randolph The Holdovers

Emily Blunt Oppenheimer

Supporting Actor

(Photo: A24)

Mark Ruffalo Poor Things

Paul Mescal All of Us Strangers

Robert De Niro Killers of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling Barbie

Anthony Hopkins One Life

Ben Whishaw Passages

Dominic Sessa The Holdovers

Jacob Elordi Saltburn

Jamie Bell All of Us Strangers

Cinematography

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

The Zone of Interest

Barbie

The Creator

Ferrari

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Costume Design

(Photo: Focus Features)

Asteroid City

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Wonka

Barbie

Ferrari

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Editing

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

The Zone of Interest

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Make Up & Hair

(Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Wonka

Priscilla

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Barbie

Ferrari

Golda

Killers of The Flower Moon

Original Score

(Photo: Sony Pictures Animation)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Barbie

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

American Fiction

Killers of The Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Wonka

Production Design

(Photo: NEON)

Ferrari

Killers of The Flower Moon

Asteroid City

Barbie

Maestro

Napoleon

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Special Visual Effects

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Barbie

The Creator

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Wonka

Sound

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

Barbie

Ferrari

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

British Short Animation

(Photo: Jenny Jokela)

Crab Day

Sweet Like Lemons

The Smeds and The Smoos

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

World to Roam

British Short Film

(Photo: BBC Films)