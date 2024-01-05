BAFTA Longlists Include Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy and More
2024 BAFTA Awards longlist includes, Barbie, Oppenheimer, Guardians Vol. 3 and more!
The 2024 BAFTA Awards longlist has been released and Barbie, Oppenheimer and Killers of the Flower Moon leave the field. 24 categories celebrate all walks of film. From Greta Gerwig's pop-culture phenomenon to Christopher Nolan's pensive project. You can't leave behind Martin Scorsese's latest either, as each of the three films have 15 submissions each. Twitter fan-favorite Poor Things also ranks near the top of submissions and 14 appearances on the longlist. Other Letterboxd familiar faces include Saltburn with 11 and Maestro with 12. All of Us Strangers and The Zone of Interest are tied with 10. Final nominations take place on Thursday, January 18 during a live stream hosted by Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir.
"The publication of the EE BAFTA Film Awards longlists is one our favorite dates in the awards season calendar – it's a moment that inspires film fans around the world to watch more movies and join in the conversation about who should be nominated for a BAFTA," BAFTA Film Committee chair Anna Higgs told the press. "Today we are shining a light on 69 incredible films that BAFTA voters have the difficult task of whittling down to the final nominees list. I encourage everyone to go see these films and make their own minds up."
Best Film
- All of Us Strangers
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
- The Holdovers
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
Outstanding British Film
- Poor Things
- Rye Lane
- Saltburn
- Scrapper
- Tetris
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
- All of Us Strangers
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- The Deepest Breath
- The Great Escaper
- How to Have Sex
- Napoleon
- The Old Oak
- One Life
Animated Film
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- Wish
- The Boy And The Heron
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- Elemental
- Nimona
Director
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- Priscilla
- Anatomy of a Fall
- All of Us Strangers
- American Fiction
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- How to Have Sex
- Rye Lane
- Saltburn
- Scrapper
- The Zone of Interest
Original Screenplay
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
- Rye Lane
- Saltburn
- Air
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- How to Have Sex
Adapted Screenplay
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
- All of Us Strangers
- American Fiction
- Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
- Dumb Money
- The Killer
Leading Actress
- Fantasia Barrino The Color Purple
- Greta Lee Past Lives
- Lily Gladstone Killers of The Flower Moon
- Margot Robbie Barbie
- Annette Bening NYAD
- Carey Mulligan Maestro
- Emma Stone Poor Things
- Mia McKenna-Bruce How to Have Sex
- Sandra Hüller Anatomy of a Fall
- Vivian Oparah Rye Lane
Leading Actor
- Teo Yoo Past Lives
- Andrew Scott All of Us Strangers
- Jeffrey Wright American Fiction
- Barry Keoghan Saltburn
- Bradley Cooper Maestro
- Colman Domingo Rustin
- George MacKay Femme
- Leonardo DiCaprio Killers of The Flower Moon
- Paul Giamatti The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy Oppenheimer
Supporting Actress
- Julianne Moore May December
- Jodie Foster NYAD
- Rosamund Pike Saltburn
- Sandra Hüller The Zone of Interest
- America Ferrera Barbie
- Cara Jade Myers Killers of The Flower Moon
- Claire Foy All of Us Strangers
- Danielle Brooks The Color Purple
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph The Holdovers
- Emily Blunt Oppenheimer
Supporting Actor
- Mark Ruffalo Poor Things
- Paul Mescal All of Us Strangers
- Robert De Niro Killers of The Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling Barbie
- Anthony Hopkins One Life
- Ben Whishaw Passages
- Dominic Sessa The Holdovers
- Jacob Elordi Saltburn
- Jamie Bell All of Us Strangers
Cinematography
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- The Zone of Interest
- Barbie
- The Creator
- Ferrari
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
Costume Design
- Asteroid City
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- Wonka
- Barbie
- Ferrari
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Napoleon
Editing
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- The Zone of Interest
- All of Us Strangers
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
Make Up & Hair
- Wonka
- Priscilla
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Barbie
- Ferrari
- Golda
- Killers of The Flower Moon
Original Score
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Barbie
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- American Fiction
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- Wonka
Production Design
- Ferrari
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Asteroid City
- Barbie
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Special Visual Effects
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Barbie
- The Creator
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Wonka
Sound
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
- Barbie
- Ferrari
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
British Short Animation
- Crab Day
- Sweet Like Lemons
- The Smeds and The Smoos
- Visible Mending
- Wild Summon
- World to Roam
British Short Film
- Gorka
- Jellyfish and Lobster
- Jill, Uncredited
- Mighty Penguins
- Essex Girls
- Festival of Slaps
- Finding Alaa
- The One Note Man
- Such A Lovely Day
- Yellow