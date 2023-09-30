Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Video Has Jason Schwartzman Introducing The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is the latest entry to The Hunger Games universe, and the prequel film will follow 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) before he became the tyrannical president of Panem. The movie is based on the novel by Suzanne Collins and takes place during the 10th Annual Hunger Games, 56 years before the events of the first book/movie. Just like the 74th Annual Hunger Games, the earlier games have a host. In fact, Jason Schwartzman's Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman is an antecedent of Caesar Flickerman, the character played by Stanley Tucci in the previous films. A new video shows the older Flickerman, who hasn't quite mastered his job, sharing an update about the Hunger Games.

"The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes – In Theaters November 17, 2023. Starring Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis. Text 717-THG-MKJY to enter the games," the official YouTube account for The Hunger Games shared. You can watch the video below:

What Is The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes About?

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes follows 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) as he sees a chance for a change in fortune when he is chosen to be a mentor to Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the girl tribute from the impoverished District 12. In addition to Blyth and Zegler, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to feature big names such as Viola Davis (Head Gamemaker Volumnia Gaul), Peter Dinklage (Casca Highbottom), Jason Schwartzman (Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman), Hunter Schafer (Tigris Snow), and Josh Andrés Rivera (Sejanus Plinth).

The movie will also include Fionnula Flanagan as Grandma'am, young Coriolanus Snow's grandmother. Isobel Jesper Jones is playing Mayfair Lipp, the daughter of the mayor of District 12. Honor Gillies will be making her professional acting debut as Barb Azure. Eike Onyambu has been cast as Tam Amber, Konstantin Taffet will be playing Clerk Carmine, Burn Gorman is Commander Hoff, Scott Folan is Beanpole, Carl Spencer is Smiley, and Michael Greco and Daniela Grubert have been cast as Strabo Plinth and Mrs. Plinth, the wealthy parents to Sejanus Plinth, Coriolanus's best friend. Nick Benson, Laurel Marsden, Lilly Cooper, Luna Steeples, and Hiroki Berrecboth are also a part of the cast.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to open in theaters on November 17th.