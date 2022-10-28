Barbarian Director Zach Cregger Teases DC Movie Set in Gotham City (Exclusive)

Warner Bros. Discovery has been going through a lot lately and has been in the news more than most studios. The recently appointed CEO David Zaslav, has been canceling projects like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins, but it seems like the Gotham City projects are safe with The Batman director Matt Reeves getting an overall deal. Reeves has multiple series in development like The Penguin, and two different series set in Arkham Asylum and one based on the Gotham City Police Department. The Penguin is set to be the next thing that goes into filming, while The Batman sequel is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2025. Now, Barbarian director Zach Cregger has revealed that he worked on a project set in Gotham City.

"I'm writing an original horror currently," Cregger told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian. "There are conversations about existing I.P. franchise that I can't talk about and then there's a script I wrote before Barbarian that takes place, um, in Gotham City. And, uh, I actually love… I think that's my favorite thing I've written believe it or not, so I don't know what's gonna happen with that. Nobody from Warner Bros. or DC. I have not talked to anybody about it. I hope to one day."

Robert Pattinson did a great job in the cape and cowl, but it turns out that one of his personality traits actually helped him with the role. The actor is well known for his social awkwardness within the press and it seems that it actually helped him while filming The Batman. Director Matt Reeves previously made an appearance on KCRW where he revealed exactly how Pattinson's physical awkwardness helped him portray the Dark Knight.

"Not only is it a facet, obviously, of who he is, because obviously that's partly him, but it's something he's in control of as well," Reeves said to the Podcast. "One of the things I found so fascinating about working with him is he works in a way that feels almost like a method actor. And yet, you can see that he has great access to his emotions, and he puts himself into a state. But he's also in incredible control of his instrument, the way he moves. It's all very technical, and it's very intentional. So I could say to him, I need this to be hotter, and he could access that very easily. [And I could say] but I also, because of this cowl and the way the light is hitting your eye, I need you to lean a little bit more to your left, because otherwise I won't see your eye. And he could do both those things at once."

"He had a tremendous ability to access his emotions, but also be in control of his movement, so all of that stuff is coming from a very internal place. But he has a tremendous facility with himself physically. He's just very able to access all of that stuff, but also weirdly at the same time, while he can be out of control, he can also be incredibly in control in terms of how to calibrate his voice, the way he's leaning, where he's standing. And so all of those choices I think he's making are on some level, very conscious, too, even though I know some of it has to be unconscious because it is coming from a very instinctual place." The Batman director added.

Directed by Matt Reves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD's James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot. The film is streaming on HBO Max

What do you think about the news? Would you want him to tackle a DC movie? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!