Barbarian Star Georgina Campbell Reveals if There Have Been Sequel Talks

Ahead of the release of Bird Box Barcelona on Netflix, Krypton star Georgina Campbell -- who stars in the film -- sat down with ComicBook.com to talk about the project, as well as some of the other stuff she's got going on. During the conversation, she shot down the chances of a follow-up to her 2022 cult movie Barbarian, in which she appeared alongside Justin Long and Bill Skarsgård. Before we could even get the question out about the potential for a sequel, Campbell was already shaking her head, and she pressed the hard no when asked to give some insight.

According to Campbell, it isn't a question of whether she would reprise the role or not -- director and creator Zach Cregger has no interest in expanding the world and, at least for now, there's not a path forward to do it without him. That makes Barbarian a one-and-done until and unless something changes in Cregger's mind.

"Zach doesn't want to do a sequel. He's very much, it's stand-alone, it was really good, and I think sometimes with certain things, that's the best way to go," Campbell told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian. "He is the creator, the writer, director, so he knows. That's his thing, he doesn't want to expand upon it, so just leave it alone."

Here's the official synopsis for Bird Box Barcelona:

From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes Bird Box Barcelona, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world's population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.

Alex Pastor and David Pastor (Carriers, Self/Less), will be co-directors of Bird Box Barcelona. The film will star Mario Casas as Sebastián, Naila Schuberth as Sophia, Georgina Campbell (Barbarian), Diego Calva (Babylon), Alejandra Howard, Lola Dueñas, Patrick Criado, Gonzalo de Castro, Michelle Jenner, Leonardo Sbaraglia, and Celia Freijeiro.

Bird Box Barcelona drops on Netflix on July 14.