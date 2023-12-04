Barbie: Max Streaming Release to Include ASL Version of Blockbuster Film

Even more people are about to be able to go party with Barbie. On Monday, Warner Bros. announced that Barbie would arrive on Max on Friday, December 15th, but this is no ordinary streaming launch. When the Greta Gerwig directed film hits streaming next week it is also getting a special American Sign Language/ASL version available on the platform the same day. The ASL version of Barbie, which is available as a unique title in-app, was created with feedback and research from the Deaf community and features ASL performer Leila Hanuami. According to HBO and Max chairman Casey Bloys, the ASL version of the film makes Barbie "resonate in a more meaningful way".

"Max is the premiere destination for storytelling, so being able to share the biggest movie of the year in ASL, the first language for many, will make this story resonate in a more meaningful way," Bloys said in a statement. "By offering sign language interpretation, we will build upon the film's empowering message of inclusiveness and offer a unique viewing experience for the Deaf community to enjoy with family and friends."

(Photo: Warner Bros./Max)

ASL and Closed Captions Are Not The Same

By adding an ASL version of Barbie, Warner Bros. is opening up the film to a wider audience of fans — particularly among younger Deaf viewers. While Barbie is rated PG-13, given the popularity of Barbie as a children's toy it's not a stretch to see younger audiences sitting down to watch the film at home, particularly now that it is on streaming. While closed captions are available for the film on streaming as well as home release, not everyone who would benefit from the use of captions necessarily has the ability to read. The use of ASL interpretation allows for those with limited reading skills to also enjoy the film. ASL interpretation is also more dynamic and expressive than captions — something that can be seen in the screenshots above.

Barbie's ASL Version is the Latest Step Forward for Deaf Accessibility

Barbie getting an ASL version on streaming is the latest progress when it comes to inclusion and deaf accessibility in entertainment. Back in 2021, AMC Theatres made headlines when they added open captions to movies across the country — including Marvel's Eternals. That film starred Lauren Ridloff who played Makkari in the film and uses ASL throughout. Speaking with ComicBook.com at the time, Eternals director Chloe Zhao spoke about the importance of deaf accessibility and open captioned showtimes for films, noting how important it is to have it available for audiences.

"Well, I give props to Marvel. When I came into the process, they already have this deaf superhero written into the treatment. And then Lauren coming in, really, I completely rely on her to bring this character to life," Zhao explained. "And I learned so much about the things that I never thought. The idea of deaf gain, the idea of there's something that she is capable of doing and experiencing with the world that I don't have a chance to experience. And that's something so beautiful.

"And she also really is advocating the experience of theatrical experience and not just relying on the box. There's a box where you read this," she added. "So, it was very important for us to have closed captioning on the screen for the deaf community at our opening, and then also encouraging the theaters and making sure they do that as well."

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

Barbie, including the ASL version, arrives on Max December 15th.