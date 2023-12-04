Here's when you can stream Barbie on Max.

This Barbie is streaming on Max. The streamer formerly known as HBO Max announced that it will unbox Barbie on December 15 — 147 days after the blockbuster danced the night away into theaters on July 21. Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad) as "Stereotypical Barbie" and Ryan Gosling (The Fall Guy) as just Ken, the live-action adaptation of the iconic Mattel toy topped the 2023 box office as the No. 1 film of the year at $1.4 billion — and the highest-grossing release in Warner Bros.' 100-year history.

Max also announced that Barbie will be available to stream with an American Sign Language (ASL) version to champion the film's themes of inclusion and accessibility. The Barbie ASL version is grounded in research and feedback from the Deaf community and counsel from community leaders, the streamer said in a release. Barbie with ASL was produced for Max featuring ASL performer Leila Hanaumi (Deaf Austin Theatre's The Laramie Project, ASL cover for Tove Lo in True Romance music video). Barbie with ASL will be displayed as a unique title in-app and can be identified by its key art with the sign language symbol.

"Max is the premiere destination for storytelling, so being able to share the biggest movie of the year in ASL, the first language for many, will make this story resonate in a more meaningful way," said Casey Bloys Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content, in a statement. "By offering sign language interpretation, we will build upon the film's empowering message of inclusiveness and offer a unique viewing experience for the Deaf community to enjoy with family and friends."

Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Robbie and Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera (the How to Train Your Dragon films), Will Ferrell (the Anchorman films), Jamie Demetriou (Cruella), and Connor Swindells (Sex Education) as (human) Mattel employees. The Barbies include Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) as Gymnast Barbie; Issa Rae (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) as President Barbie; Dua Lipa (Argylle) as Mermaid Barbie; Alexandra Shipp (the X-Men films) as Writer Barbie; Emma Mackey (Sex Education) as Physicist Barbie; Hari Nef (Transparent) as Doctor Barbie; Ana Cruz Kayne (Little Women) as Judge Barbie; Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy) as Journalist Barbie; Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton) as Diplomat Barbie; and Sharon Rooney (Dumbo) as Lawyer Barbie. Helen Mirren (Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Fast X) is the narrator.

Rounding out the cast are the Kens — Simu Liu (Marvel's Shang-Chi), Kingsley Ben-Adir (Secret Invasion), Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education), and Scott Evans (Grace and Frankie) — with Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) as Allan. Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War) plays Sasha, Marisa Abela (Back to Black) plays Teen Talk Barbie, John Cena (Peacemaker) plays mermaid Ken; Rhea Perlman (Matilda) portrays Mattel co-founder and Barbie inventor Ruth Handler.

Barbie is streaming on Max December 15; the movie is also available to own on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD. Sign up for Max here.