Barbie Now Available on Blu-Ray and DVD

Barbie is finally available on Blu-Ray and DVD after months of waiting. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has been teasing this release for a while. Multiple different retailers now have Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's hit movie available to own right now! On social media, the Barbie movie account posted a reminder for people who wanted a return trip to Barbie Land from the comfort of their own homes. As the movie just kept dominating the cinemas this summer, a growing contingent of people were amped up to see this movie again on the small screen. However, that was going to be hard to come by as Warner Bros. made it clear that this movie would be in theaters for as long as possible.

Anyone wondering about the phenomenon surrounding Barbie only needs to look at the box office numbers. By the most current counts, Barbie is the highest-grossing film in Warner Bros. history now. That means it's bigger than Harry Potter and managed to get up over even The Super Mario Bros. Movie over at Universal. Greta Gerwig's slightly subversive take on Barbie had some people wondering if this movie would end up being as big as early hype would indicate. Instead, Barbie sailed over expectations and will likely end up being the biggest movie of the year. Check out the clip for yourself right here.

Barbie Takes The World By Storm

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

On ComicBook.com, Nicole Drum reviewed Barbie as the event of the summer began to take hold. In the case of Barbie, Drum had plenty of praise for Greta Gerwig's big pink spectacle. But, the film is more than eye candy for all the people sitting in theaters (or at home now!) There's a clear emotion to the movie that made people feel, and that seems to be very important to keep in mind.

"Barbie is quite possibly Gerwig's best film to date. It is insightful, hilarious, and packed with thoughtful commentary as well as an incredible amount of Easter eggs and one-liners that will reward audiences of every age and opinion on Barbie, not just on the first watch, but on multiple rewatches," Drum wrote. "Barbie pulls off the near-impossible task of taking what could have been merely a capitalist IP-driven cash grab and turned it into a celebration of and commentary on culture that gives the audience permission and encouragement to challenge not only everything they think Barbie represents, but what the world asks of us mere humans as well so that we never go back into the box again."

What Is The Story Of Barbie?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera , Kate McKinnon , Michael Cera , Ariana Greenblatt , Issa Rae , Rhea Perlman , and Will Ferrell.

The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey , Hari Nef , Alexandra Shipp , Kingsley Ben-Adir , Simu Liu , Ncuti Gatwa , Scott Evans , Jamie Demetriou , Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya , Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren . Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach , based on Barbie by Mattel .

Will you be buying Barbie on home video this week? Let us know in the comments down below!