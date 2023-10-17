Barbie Now Available at Redbox and Brick-and-Mortar Retailers

The year's biggest movie, Barbie, is now available on disc, meaning that fans who were holding out to avoid exorbitant rental fees on digital platforms can now either own it outright for that same price, or rent it for significantly less at Redbox kiosks and whatever brick-and-mortar video stores might remain in their area. The disc also comes packed with bonus features, although not quite as many as you might expect from a movie that is both Warner Bros.' highest grossing film of all time and also a legitimate awards-season contender, leading some to believe that an expanded physical release may come down the line.

Fans can pick up Barbie at Redbox kiosks for as low as $2.25. It's also available at video stores around the country, including the last Blockbuster Video store in Bend, Oregon (although because they're on the west coast, that store is not yet open at the time of this writing).

"Our customers have been anxiously waiting for 'Barbie' to be available on DVD and Blu-ray, and we're delighted it will soon be in our kiosks nationwide," William J. Rouhana, Jr., chief executive officer and chairman of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (owners of Redbox), said last month. "Blu-ray discs provide the best sound and picture quality on a large TV screen, and there will be no better way to enjoy the amazing visuals and music in the film. Fans will have the most 'perfect' way to see their favorite film of 2023 at an inexpensive price along with bonus content."

Redbox customers can sign into their accounts online to reserve a copy at their local kiosk, to avoid that dreaded feeling of getting to the checkout only to learn that their favorite new release is all rented out. It's also available on all digital video on demand rental services, including Redbox's, although without the bonus features or lower price point.

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie.

Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

Barbie is also currently available in theaters and on Digital platforms.