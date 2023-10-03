Barbie Blu-ray and DVD Details Revealed

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has released the release date and product details for the upcoming disc release of Barbie. Coming to DVD and Blu-ray on October 17, Barbie will get a week-long promotional cycle on Extra, which will launch its "Barbie Week" beginning on Monday, October 16. Retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy will be carrying the movie, which you can already preorder.

Barbie has already been available for a couple of weeks on digital movie platforms like Vudu, Apple, and Prime Video. It will be streaming on Max in mid- to late-November.

Surprisingly, considering the degree to which Warner Bros. has promoted writer/director Greta Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach, the disc doesn't have a director's commentary track, or any indication that there will be deleted scenes. There's also no indication whether the version released to Blu-ray will be the extended IMAX cut, or the original version that was in theaters over the summer, or both.

Those omissions certainly feel like maybe Warner has plans for a meatier version of the disc to come out in the coming months, although the idea of releasing an "extended director's cut" as a separate disc release is a bit antiquated.

You can see a rundown of the Barbie 4K UHD and Blu-ray bonus features (as well as the cover art for the disc) below:

Welcome to Barbie Land – featurette

Becoming Barbie – featurette

Playing Dress-Up – featurette

Musical Make-Believe – featurette

All-Star Barbie Party – featurette

It's A Weird World – featurette

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie.

Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

Barbie is currently available in theaters and on Digital platforms.