Here's Where to Get The Stevie Nicks Rumours-Era Barbie Doll

Rock legend Stevie Nicks just got her own Barbie doll, and fans of her storied career in Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist are going to go nuts for it. Like the David Bowie Barbie dolls before her, the Barbie Music Collector Series Stevie Nicks Doll is going to be tough to find at list price. Fortunately, we know where you can pick one up if you act fast. UPDATE: Sold out. The doll hasn't been available on Amazon yet, so keep tabs on this link just in case it pops up for sale there. It could also turn up in Amazon's Barbie shop.

At the time of writing, the Barbie Stevie Nicks doll was available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $54.99. Note that it sold out quickly via Walmart / Mattel Creations, so we don't expect it to last very long before heading off to eBay at two or three times the list price. As you will see in the X/Twitter post below, Stevie Nicks was "overwhelmed" by the honor, saying that "she means the world to me".

My Stevie @Barbie has been with me now for several months. When Mattel came to me asking if I would like to have a Barbie made in the “Rumours” cover style I was very overwhelmed. Of course I questioned “would she look like me? Would she have my spirit? Would she have my heart…”… pic.twitter.com/JQXjF7XSMK — Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) October 2, 2023

The official Barbie Instagram account also revealed the doll with the following message:

From the official description:

"Barbie celebrates the iconic "Queen of Rock and Roll," Stevie Nicks, with a Barbie doll in her likeness. Nicks achieved worldwide success with the band Fleetwood Mac before embarking on a critically acclaimed, chart-topping solo career. Known for her captivating stage presence and signature style, she has left an indelible imprint on artists and fans around the world. The Stevie Nicks Music Collector Series Barbie doll wears a beguiling black dress inspired by the legendary Rumours album cover and holds her iconic tambourine. Includes doll stand and Certificate of Authenticity. Barbie doll cannot stand alone."

Features include a dress inspired by the Rumors album cover with a "velvety wrap bodice with a layered skirt that drapes and swirls like smoke", black boots, smoky eye, textured bangs, and her signature moon necklace and tambourine.