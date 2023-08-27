Barbie Set to Become Warner Bros.' Highest-Grossing Worldwide Release Ever

Barbie is set to pass Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 at the box office very soon.

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie have broken several records with Barbie, turning the iconic doll into one of the biggest box office success stories in years. On Monday, all signs point to Barbie becoming the highest grossing film from Warner Bros. in the history of the company. The film has already passed other huge Warner Bros. titles, like Aquaman and The Dark Knight Rises. This week, it will pass WB's top earning film of all time: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

According to Variety, Barbie took in another $18.2 million globally over the course of the weekend, taking it to a $1.34 billion worldwide total. The eighth and final Harry Potter movie, released back in 2011, had a lifetime gross of $1.342 billion. Barbie is knocking on that door and will likely pass it in the next day or two.

Once it passes Harry Potter, Barbie's next target will be The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Illumination and Nintendo's animated blockbuster is currently the biggest box office hit of 2023, with a worldwide total of $1.359 billion. Barbie isn't far behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and the odds suggest that it'll become the year's biggest film at some point this week.

Heated Box Office Battle

Despite being out for several weeks, Barbie almost won the weekend's box office against some new contenders. The weekend title ultimately went to Sony's newly released Gran Turismo, but Barbie came very close to taking the domestic crown back.

New Barbie Animated Series on the Way

With Barbie currently the biggest name in all of entertainment, Mattel is looking to capitalize by bringing a new animated series to Netflix in September.

The companies announced next week that Barbie: A Touch of Magic will be added to Netflix's lineup on September 24th. You can check out the description of the new series below.

"While enjoying life by the beach in Malibu, Barbie and Barbie stumble upon a mysterious baby horse and work together to find where their new friend came from. It soon comes to light that the mysterious little horse is Peggy, a baby Pegasus, sent to Malibu on a mysterious mission. Barbie and Barbie must look to their friends and family to help keep their new friend safe from the clutches of Rocki, a magical being with her own mystical agenda. Featuring all-new original music, Barbie and Barbie find the magic in the world around them in Barbie: A Touch of Magic."