New Barbie TV Series Gets September Premiere After Record-Setting Movie

There is no bigger name in entertainment right now than Barbie. The iconic doll is currently ruling over the box office, on its way to becoming the biggest movie of the entire year. Mattel is clearly looking to strike while the plastic is hot, as a Barbie TV series is on its way very soon. The animated series Barbie: A Touch of Magic is going to be debuting its first season on Netflix next month.

Mattel and Netflix announced this week that Barbie: A Touch of Magic would be premiering on September 24th. The 13-episode season will be a successor to the popular Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures series. You can check out the first teaser below!

"More than ever before, Barbie is a cultural phenomenon, showcasing the brand's global message that anybody can be anything through content that consistently appeals to the creativity and wonder within our worldwide audience," said Alex Godfrey, Vice President of Content Distribution, Mattel Television. "Our animated Netflix content has always been a focal point for the reinvigoration of the Barbie brand, and A Touch of Magic promises to bring the same level of fantasy fans have enjoyed in our previous series and specials to the forefront once again by delivering all new adventures focused on fun, friendship and all things Barbie."

What Is Barbie: A Touch of Magic About?

Here's how Mattel's press release describes the brand new Barbie series:

"While enjoying life by the beach in Malibu, Barbie and Barbie stumble upon a mysterious baby horse and work together to find where their new friend came from. It soon comes to light that the mysterious little horse is Peggy, a baby Pegasus, sent to Malibu on a mysterious mission. Barbie and Barbie must look to their friends and family to help keep their new friend safe from the clutches of Rocki, a magical being with her own mystical agenda. Featuring all-new original music, Barbie and Barbie find the magic in the world around them in Barbie: A Touch of Magic."

Barbie at the Box Office

This week, Barbie became 2023's highest grossing film in all of North America, as its domestic total passed $575 million. For now, The Super Mario Bros. Movie remains the biggest film of the year on a global scale, but Barbie isn't far behind.

With more than $1.3 billion at the global box office, Barbie will likely unseat The Super Mario Bros. Movie at some point in the coming days.