Barbie Fan Spots Impressive Bratz Easter Egg

Greta Gerwig's Barbie is now playing in theaters, and the Mattel film features a bunch of fun easter eggs. There may even be some little nods you missed if you've only seen the movie once. This week, TikTok user Ivan Mars took to the social media site to share a video about a pretty cool Bratz easter egg. MGA Entertainment's Bratz dolls came onto the scene in 2001 and managed to outsell Barbie three years later. In fact, there have been legal battles between MGA Entertainment and Mattel over the years thanks to the dolls. Turns out, Barbie pays homage to their rival by modeling Ariana Greenblatt's character and her friends after the original Bratz.

When Barbie (Margot Robbie) goes to find Sasha (Greenblatt) at her school, Sasha is seated with three other friends. Their apparent names? Yasmin, Chloe, and Jade. Not only does this foursome reportedly share the same names as the original Bratz dolls, but they also resemble them. "So it's a reference to Barbie's history enemies?" Mars asks in his video, which you can check out below:

Greta Gerwig on Capturing All Sides of Barbie:

While talking to ComicBook.com, director Greta Gerwig explained the importance of telling the positive and negative sides of Barbie.

"I think it's just that, stepping into this sort of thorniness and the complications of it and not wallpapering over anything that felt yucky, that we wanted to create the story out of what felt like things that you couldn't say," Gerwig told ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak. "We wanted to say it and see where that led us. I think that that was at the heart of it. Then, also, just how do you capture the joy and the excitement of being a little girl looking at that stuff and just loving it and the hair and the sparkles and all the things? there's a real sense memory of that. Then also being able to look at it as a grown woman and being like, 'I see it all differently now,' and being able to honor both of them. That was kind of a trick of the movie."EM

What Is Barbie About?

