Barbie Nearing $500-Million Mark at the Box Office

Warner Bros. Pictures has finally released their live-action Barbie movie, which was directed by Greta Gerwig and starred Margot Robbie as the titular character and Ryan Gosling as Ken. Barbie was released for a one-on-one battle with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer on the same day. Oppenheimer easily lost the battle of the box office to Barbie, with the latter premiering to record-breaking numbers since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Now it seems that Barbie is getting close to another major milestone. According to Deadline, Barbie hit $472 million on Tuesday and should hit $500 million before the weekend arrives.

Is There Going to be a Barbie Sequel?



Previously, Robbie teased in a recent interview, that a Barbie sequel could happen, but it would depend on the film performa at the box office, saying, "it could go a million different directions from this point."

"I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they're brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director," Robbie recently explained. "And then I gave a series of examples like, 'dinosaurs and [Steven] Spielberg,' that and that, that and that – pretty much naming anything that's been incredible and made a ton of money for the studios over the years. And I was like, 'And now you've got Barbie and Greta Gerwig.' And I think I told them that it'd make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!"

What happens in Barbie?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hits theaters later this month. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

Barbie is in theaters now. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the Barbie franchise as we learn them!

What did you think about Barbie? How many times have you seen it in theaters? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!