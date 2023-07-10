Barbie Star Margot Robbie Reveals Her Favorite Easter Egg

Come on Barbie, it's almost time to party. Greta Gerwig's Barbie is just under two weeks from taking movie theaters by storm. A live-action big screen project based on the popular toy line has been in development for over one decade now, with everyone from Anne Hathaway to Amy Schumer considered for the titular role. The stars eventually aligned for the heavily-decorated Margot Robbie to portray Barbie, and an ensemble worthy of its own constellation would follow. Academy Award nominee Ryan Gosling joined in October 2021, starring opposite Robbie as Ken, while big names like Simu Liu, WIll Ferrell and Kate McKinnon would follow shortly after.

As evident by promotional footage, Barbie is equal parts an original story as well as an homage to the toy line's history. While there are many iconic outfits and set pieces recreated in human size for the film, Robbie revealed that one wink and nod moment is her favorite Easter egg from the film.

"There's a moment where Ruth Handler (played by Rhea Perlman), who created Barbie, and the Barbie I play I meet," Robbie recalled to Variety. "And when she hands her a cup of tea, our hands touch like the Michelangelo [painting]. Greta snuck that in."

Handler invented the Barbie doll during her time as president of Mattel. The iconic toy company debuted the figure at the American Toy Fair in New York City in March 1959 and it became an immediate success. Mattel sold 351,000 dolls within the first year. The "Barbie" name comes from Handler's daughter, Barbara, while the male counterpart "Ken" is named after her son. A fictionalized version of Handler will be present in Barbie, played by Rhea Perlman.

Barbie hits theaters on July 21st.

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.