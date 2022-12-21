Barbie Star Margot Robbie Promises "Everything You've Ever Dreamed Of"

Barbie star Margot Robbie says that the movie will be "everything you ever dreamed of." The Harley Quinn actress sat down with Carey Mulligan for Variety's Actors on Actors series. During their conversation, the Promising Young Woman star couldn't help but ask about the wildly-anticipated toy movie. With the trailer premiering to near-universal applause last week, a lot of fans are energized by the early returns. Besides the 2001 nod in the intro, there's also a deep love for the history of Barbie that radiates through the short teaser. Director Greta Gerwig has brought out her fastball for the IP entry. Ryan Gosling looks appropriately tan and handsome. And, all the fans are waiting for even more stills of the wild outfits. Just like them, Mulligan asked about the dream houses before seeing the clip. But, now, the full-scale of this spectacle is kind of out of the bag.

Robbie began, "The dream houses? You'll see some dream houses. And it will be everything you ever dreamed of… I've been working on it for about four or five years now — it's a LuckyChap project. And we went after Greta. There were maybe three people that we would want to make a Barbie movie with, and I was like, if she says no …. So thank God she said yes. She's just brilliant."

Robbie Was The Perfect Woman For The Job

In a profile with Vanity Fair, it's clear that the director shares that same admiration for her star. Gerwig explained a filming trick she wanted to accomplish that only someone operating at the highest levels could have pulled off. It's an experience that has stuck in Gerwig's mind as production moved along.

"Once, I wanted to capture Margot in slow motion but have everything else move fast, so I went up to her and said, 'Could you move at 48 frames per second, even though we're shooting in 24 frames per second and everyone else will be moving at regular speed?'" Gerwig revealed. "She did some calculation behind her eyes and then f-cking did it. She literally moved at a higher frame rate. I don't know what category that goes into other than magic."

Clearly, Mattel knows that it has a winner on its hands. "Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen," Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel, wrote when the movie was announced. "We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company."

