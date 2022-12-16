New Barbie Photos Feature Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Simu Liu and More

The Barbie movie channeled 2001: A Space Odyssey for its teaser trailer, introducing fans to the live-action versions of your favorite dolls. Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie stars Margot Robbie as the titular Barbie, while Ryan Gosling plays the Ken doll. Of course, there are many different versions of Barbie dolls to collect, which allows the film to feature an all-star cast that includes the likes of Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Ncuti Gatwa. After several set photos leaked, we now have hi-def photos from Barbie to see what these actors look like bringing the collectible Mattel dolls to life.

The cast of Barbie isn't made up exclusively of Barbies and Kens, however, with others confirmed to appear including America Ferrera (Superstore), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Alexandra Shipp (tick, tick, ...Boom!), Michael Cera (Superbad), Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War), and Will Ferrell (Anchorman). Ferrell will take on the role of the evil CEO of Mattel, who becomes upset with Robbie's Barbie after she escapes to the real world.

Margot Robbie Speaks on Playing Barbie

Margot Robbie has already charmed audiences with her portrayal of Harley Quinn, and she's excited to soon play another iconic character. In a 2019 interview with Variety, Robbie was asked about her upcoming live-action turn as Barbie. As Robbie put it, a live-action Barbie movie will have the opportunity to impact viewers in an endearing way.

"I think it's a great opportunity to put some positivity out into the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids," Robbie said of the film. "Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity, and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery. Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I'm so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can't imagine better partners than Warner Bros. and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen."

The movie arrives in theaters on July 21, 2023.