Barbie Star Margot Robbie's Comments on Filming the Movie Make Us Jealous We Weren't There

Even from just the brief look we got with the Barbie teaser released late last year, the upcoming Greta Gerwig-directed film looks like a candy-colored dream, but beyond that, the cast makes it seem like making the film was also fantastic. Now, while on the red carpet at Tuesday night's Golden Globes, star Margot Robbie confirms that making the film was in fact a blast and her comments are making us all jealous that we weren't able to be part of the movie magic ourselves.

Speaking with Variety, Robbie said that she was "cracking up" all the time and described the set as being filled with "good vibes" the entire time.

"I was cracking up all the time," she said. "This was a set filled with laughter and dancing and music and good vibes. There was a lot of cracking up."

Who is the cast and crew of the Barbie movie?

In the film, after being expelled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness. Barbie will star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken. be directed by Gerwig, with a script from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Robbie, who had been rumored to be attached to the project since 2018, will also be producing the project through her LuckyChap banner. The cast of the project also includes America Ferrera (Superstore), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who, Sex Education) Alexandra Shipp (tick, tick, ...Boom!), Will Ferrell (Anchorman), Issa Rae (Insecure), Michael Cera (Superbad), and Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War).

"Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen," Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel, said at the time. "We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company."

"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," Robbie said in a press release at the time of the announcement. "Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president."

Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21st.