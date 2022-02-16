Katie McKinnon Joins Cast of Margot Robbie’s Barbie Movie

Warner Bros.’ star-studded Barbie movie has courted a recent comedy mainstay. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon has joined the cast of the upcoming live-action film, which will star Margot Robbie as the titular doll character. It is unknown who McKinnon, whose filmography also includes Ghostbusters, The Spy Who Dumped Me, and the upcoming Joe vs. Carole, will be playing the film. Barbie will be directed by Greta Gerwig with a script from her and Noah Baumbach, and a cast that also includes Blade Runner 2049‘s Ryan Gosling as Ken, and Superstore alum America Ferrera and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ star Simu Liu in currently-unknown roles.

Robbie, who had been rumored to be attached to the project since 2018, will also be producing the project through her LuckyChap banner.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to put some positivity out into the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids,” Robbie said of the film in a 2019 interview.

The film has been in the works for quite some time, after years of Sony attempting an adaptation starring Amy Schumer.

“Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen,” Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel, said at the time. “We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company.”

“Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child’s journey to self-discovery,” Robbie said in a press release at the time of the announcement. “Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president.”

