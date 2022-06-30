Barbie Movie Adds The Batman, Little Women Costume Designer

Margot Robbie's Barbie movie has added The Batman and Little Women costume designer Jacqueline Durran, according to Variety. News that Durran is working on the film comes after various set photos have been making the rounds on social media, giving fans a glimpse of some of the eagerly anticipated film's vibrant costumes — in particular, one photo showing Robbie's Barbie and Ryan Gosling's Ken decked out in hot pink and neon spandex outfits while rollerblading has gone viral with fans comparing the outfits to one worn by an actual Barbie doll from the 1990s.

Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig, who also directed Little Women, on a script written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Robbie is producing through her LuckyChap banner. The film will also star America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Hari Nef, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, and Jamie Demetriou.

"Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen," Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel, said at the time. "We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company."

"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," Robbie said in a press release at the time of the announcement. "Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president."

Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21, 2023.

