Barbie Stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Are Electric in New Set Photos

While we're still over a year out from the debut of Warner Bros.' Barbie movie, it's safe to say that the upcoming live-action film has already become a phenomenon. An array of elements from the film have already broken the Internet, from the blockbuster sharing a release date with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, to the magnificent first-look photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken. On Monday, the latest example of the film's neon-hued aesthetic made its way online, thanks to set photos showing Robbie and Gosling rollerskating in costume. The costumes in question appear to be a direct homage to the "Hot Skatin'" Barbie of the 1990s, with a hearty dose of neon and extravagant patterns.

Barbie will be directed by Greta Gerwig, with a script from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Robbie, who had been rumored to be attached to the project since 2018, will also be producing the project through her LuckyChap banner. The cast of the film will allso include America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Hari Nef, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, and Jamie Demetriou.

"I think it's a great opportunity to put some positivity out into the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids," Robbie said of the film in a 2019 interview.

The film has been in the works for quite some time, after years of Sony attempting an adaptation starring Amy Schumer.

"Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen," Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel, said at the time. "We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company."

"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," Robbie said in a press release at the time of the announcement. "Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president."

Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21, 2023.