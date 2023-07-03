Barbie Movie Gets Banned in Vietnam

The Barbie movie has been banned in Vietnam, due to controversy over a scene that allegedly depicts a world map featuring the "nine-dash line," a territory that China has geographically claimed in the South China Sea – but one that Vietnam sees as a major violation of its sovereignty.

Vi Kien Thanh, director general of the Vietnam Cinema Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, released a statement through the press today, stating in part: "We do not grant license for the American movie Barbie to release in Vietnam because it contains the offending image of the nine-dash line."

Hollywood productions have had to tip-toe the line when it comes to references and/or depictions of the Asian region in their TV shows and films – this just being the latest case. It's become routine for every big blockbuster movie to have to hold its breath (so to speak) as it waits for approval in foreign markets stretching from China to the Middle East. The stipulations by some foreign governments reflect cultural issues or realities that are definitely at odds with Western culture, creating legitimate tension between ethical and/or artistic integrity, and commercial expectations. Studios sometimes bend and cut scenes and/or images from films and shows; other times, the compromise is refused or the "offending" imagery is just too great, and sparks a ban.

It is interesting in this case to hear that Barbie has upset Vietnam, by containing an image that seems to be favoring China. As stated, such choices and compromises are known to be part of the globalized film business today, so clearly, the choice to have the nine-dash line in this supposed world map is almost certainly not some oversight of editing. Warner Bros. may want to ensure that Barbie has a safe passage into the Chinese market – even if comes at the cost of the Vietnam market.

Right now, Barbie is tracking to open in the $70-80 million range, which would be a much-needed win for Warner Bros., after the disastrous (non-)performance of The Flash. So yes, locking down the Chinese market may be a real priority.

Barbie stars Margo Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, as well as Issa Rae as President Barbie, Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie, Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie, Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie, Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie, Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie, Kate McKinnon as Gymnast Barbie, Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie, Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie. Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans will all play different versions of Ken, with Emerald Fennell as Midge, and Michael Cera as Allan. The film also features Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, America Ferrera, Arana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, John Cena, and Marisa Abela.

