The Flash Box Office Still Hasn't Reached $250 Million

The Flash may be the fastest man alive, but he won't be racing to box office records anytime soon. The latest film from DC Studios continues its abysmal box office run having barely passed its production budget through its third weekend in theaters. Through Sunday, The Flash has grossed just $245.3 million around the world, with just $99M of that sum coming from domestic exhibitors.

At the current rate, industry pros project the film will be lucky to crest $300M at the global box during its theatrical release, potentially setting it up to be one of the worst financial disappointments in modern comic book cinema. Generally speaking, Hollywood accounting suggests a film needs to make double its production budget to cover both production and marketing costs. Even if The Flash cost just $200M to make, that means it's still on track to lose Warner Bros. Discovery around $100M.

Will there be a sequel to The Flash?

At one point, it was expected The Flash could get a sequel if it performed admirably at the box office. Ahead of the film's release, Warner Bros. executives even had a script prepped for a follow-up, featuring the return of Michael Keaton's Batman and Sasha Calle's Supergirl. Andy Muschietti also said he felt Ezra Miller would return to reprise their role as the Scarlet Speedster, applauding the actor's on-set work.

"If [a sequel] happens, yes," Muschietti revealed on the press tour for the film. "I don't think there's anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys — it feels like a character that was made for them."

"In principal photography, Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional [actor]. Ezra gave everything for this role — physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme." The Flash producer Barbara Muschietti added.

With the disappointing box office total of The Flash, however, it looks like any sequel talk is grim.

The Flash raced into theaters on June 16th, reshaping the DC Multiverse with the help of familiar faces and brand-new heroes. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) ventures to the past to change history, resulting in massive repercussions for the future. Forced to team up with another version of Barry, the mysterious Kryptonian known as Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and the iconic Batman (Michael Keaton), the Scarlet Speedster is forced to reckon with his mistakes and save a doomed reality. The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, written by Christina Hodson from a story by Joby Harold, and produced by Barbara Muschietti.