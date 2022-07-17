Barbie Movie Star Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Hari Nef has wrapped on the upcoming Barbie movie. On Saturday, Neff took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes photo of herself with various members of the film's cast and crew celebrating the milestone with the caption "it's a wrap for the Doll! To Barbieland." Nef's co-star Ana Cruz Kayne also shared the photo with the caption "That's a wrap, y'all."

At the moment, very little is known about the Barbie movie, including Nef's role in the film, though it's been rumored that Nef, along with other actors in the film, will be playing different versions of Barbie. It's also rumored that there will be different Kens as well. Two actors that we know are playing Barbie and Ken are Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling who have been front and center in a number of set photos that reveal a look at some of the movie's fashions — including a neon number that looks a lot like an iconic 90s skating Barbie.

Barbie will be directed by Greta Gerwig, with a script from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Robbie, who had been rumored to be attached to the project since 2018, will also be producing the project through her LuckyChap banner. The cast of the film will also include America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Hari Nef, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, and Jamie Demetriou.

"I think it's a great opportunity to put some positivity out into the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids," Robbie said of the film in a 2019 interview.

Gosling recently spoke with ET in support of his new film, The Gray Man, and said that the Barbie movie isn't what anyone thinks it is.

"It's not what you think it is. Unless it is," Gosling said. "And then you know what it is, but I don't think that's what you think it is."

He went on to say that he's excited for people to see the film but that it's also "not what you expect" but couldn't really say much else.

"I can't wait for people to see the film," Gosling said. "That's all I can say, otherwise Mattel will come and box me up."

Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21, 2023.