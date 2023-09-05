Barbie Premium Digital Release Date Revealed

Warner Bros. today announced that fans are less than a week away from the digital release of Barbie, the year's highest-grossing movie. The film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is set for a premium digital release (that means you're going to pay extra, and it will have some version of "in theaters now" on the thumbnail at first) on September 12 -- one week from today, at 12 a.m. PT. Major digital retailers like Vudu, Google, and Apple should already be taking preorders for the movie, which has grossed more than $1.3 billion at the box office.

On its release date, Barbie will be available for early Premium Digital Ownership at home for $29.99 and 48-hour rental via PVOD for $24.99 on participating digital platforms where you purchase movies, including Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu, and more. When that price will go down to a more normal $19.99 is anybody's guess, but it's likely at least two weeks after, since the movie is finally getting a week in IMAX theaters beginning on September 22.

No word yet on whether the bonus features will include the bonus footage set to be included in that IMAX presentation, although the official list of bonus material -- seen below -- doesn't include it.

"Barbie" Premium Digital Ownership contains the following special features:

Welcome to Barbie Land – featurette (11:41)

Becoming Barbie – featurette (6:24)

Playing Dress-Up – featurette (7:38)

Musical Make Believe – featurette (6:22)

All-Star Barbie Party – featurette (5:14)

It's A Weird World – featurette (5:02)

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.