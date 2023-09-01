Barbie IMAX Run With New Post-Credit Footage Promoted in New Poster

Barbie is set to run up the scoreboard a little bit, adding to its record-breaking box office run with a week-long stint in IMAX. The fact that the Warner Bros. blockbuster hasn't actually had an IMAX release, makes the fact that it became the highest-grossing film of 2023 even more impressive, but now that it's close to getting a digital release, the studio is finally getting access to some of the IMAX screens that, before now, had been shared by movies like Oppenheimer and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The tickets are available now, with the run scheduled for September 22.

In addition to the ticket sales, there's a Barbie IMAX poster -- featuring the iconic black and white striped bathing suit from the 2001: A Space Odyssey-inspired opening to the film. Expect this one to be pretty popular on the secondary sales market in the weeks and months to come.

You can see the IMAX poster below.

Barbie hit theaters on July 21, and has been a juggernaut since, winning the box office for four weeks in a row and coming in a strong and surprisingly close second to Blue Beetle in its fifth week, then doing the same in its sixth week, nearly knocking Gran Turismo out of the top spot in its opening weekend. The movie has taken home $597,583,126 from the domestic box office, around 46% of its gross, while $746,600,000 has come from international markets. that puts it at almost exactly the same proportion of domestic to international ticket sales that propelled The Super Mario Bros. Movie to such huge success.

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie.

Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.