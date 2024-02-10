Barbie: The Movie in Concert Announced

The Hollywood Bowl is saying "hi, Barbie" this summer. On Thursday, The Hollywood Bowl announced Barbie: The Movie In Concert. The event is set to take place on Saturday, July 27th and will feature the full-length feature film accompanied by The Barbie Land Sinfonietta, a special presentation by an all-woman, majority women-of-color orchestra conducted by Tony Award winner Macy Schmidt. The event will also feature special limited-edition merchandise and photo opportunities. Single tickets go on sale May 7th on the Hollywood Bowl's website here and subscription packages are available now.

"Audiences of all ages flocked to theaters last summer to celebrate the joy of the Barbie movie together. Now fans have the opportunity to further celebrate Barbie with an unforgettable live musical experience, led by an incredibly talented all-women orchestra," Mattel chief franchise officer Josh Silverman said in a statement.

Barbie is Up for the Best Original Song Academy Award

In addition to getting the concert treatment at the Hollywood Bowl, Barbie is also up for Best Original Song at the upcoming Academy Awards. Both Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" and "I'm Just Ken" have been nominated and while it's not sure of "I'm Just Ken" will be performed at the ceremony, Barbie star Ryan Gosling says he's open to performing the song he infamously sang in the film.

"I still have not been asked," Gosling said. "It might be too much of a risk to have me do it. I don't know how that would work. But I'm open to it."

Will Barbie Get a Sequel?

With Barbie's massive success, it's no surprise people are wondering if the film will be getting a sequel. Gerwig previously played coy when asked about a Ken-centric follow-up, and Gosling jokingly shared some ideas about what a Ken sequel could be about. During an interview with Variety, Robbie addressed the potential sequel or Ken spinoff.

"It's funny, that knee-jerk reaction in this day and age for everyone to immediately ask about a sequel. I don't think it was like that 20 years ago. This wasn't designed to be a trilogy," Robbie explained.

"Everything went into Barbie – and that's how Greta works," she continued. "She finishes every movie on empty, feeling like she could never make another movie because she put everything she had into that one. So, I don't know what it would take to fill that cup up again for her. Or for us. I think Warners would also agree. I don't know what more could even look like. We want to make more films that have the effect that Barbie has. I don't know if it has to be Barbie 2. Why can't it be another big, original, bold idea where we get an amazing filmmaker, a big budget to play with, and the trust of a huge conglomerate behind them to go and really play? I want to do that."

Barbie: The Movie In Concert comes to The Hollywood Bowl on July 27th.