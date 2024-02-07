Ryan Gosling Open to Performing "I'm Just Ken" Song From Barbie at Oscars

Barbie star Ryan Gosling says that he's open to performing "I'm Just Ken" at The Oscars. The hit single is up for Best Original Song at this year's Academy Awards. Variety caught up with the Ken actor to discuss everything Barbie for their cover story. During the conversation, his on-stage performance had to be talked about. "I still have not been asked," Gosling admitted. "It might be too much of a risk to have me do it. I don't know how that would work. But I'm open to it." So, that seems like a definitive maybe on the performance front. Some fans wondered if The Oscars didn't nominate the mammoth Barbie soundtrack songs as a way to ensure people tune-in. We'll have to wait and find out.

If Gosling does make his way up to that stage, he won't be alone. Mark Ronson is the one who produced the Barbie soundtrack. He also mentioned his excitement in a talk with Variety. The songwriter talked about not going up to perform "I'm Just Ken" without his leading man. Here's what he had to say: "That would be great," Ronson said of Gosling singing "I'm Just Ken" atThe Oscars. "Did he confirm it to you? I want to know... it's my dream! It's my dream." In the end, the songwriter is just hoping along with the rest of us.

"I'm Just Ken" At The Oscars

(Photo: Warner Bros./Mattel)

Not too long ago, W Magazine talked to Gosling about "I'm Just Ken." During that interview, the Barbie star seemed to be genuinely bewildered at the idea of going up to perform it at The Oscars. However, he couldn't say it wouldn't be cool to sing the song live in front of so many fans. Gosling will make his decision at some point, and the world will react one way or the other. For now, the Ken actor it's just going to enjoy the moment and hope for the best. Here's what he had to say.

"Well, I haven't been invited. And I wasn't thinking about it until now, and now it's all I'm going to think about," Gosling began. "Do you get paid to sing at the Oscars? Do you have to drive yourself? What kind of scratch is involved? They pick you up at least, right?"

Ryan Gosling Is Really Moved By The Love

When it comes to the full-force embrace of Ken, Gosling is so moved by all the nice messages. THR caught up with Ronson to talk about the hit song and how the actor is adjusting to all this hype. "I'm Just Ken" is a huge part of this puzzle. But, it's only really one big piece of the whole package. Just think back to Halloween last year, there were so many Kens and Barbies out there. People loved this movie so much. It's a legit phenomenon. So, Gosling has had some time to sit with it all. But, he can't believe some of the numbers that have been reported.

"He kind of feels like someone who doesn't get caught up in the hype from the little bit that now I know about him," Ronson shared, explaining that he would send Gosling updates on the milestones reached by "I'm Just Ken." "Even he'd be like, 'This is so surreal, I don't even know what to tell you.' I think he's a real musician, he loves music, and I think he was really touched by that and like when Slash played on it, you know? So there's certain things that he's been really, I think, excited about."

