Batgirl Fans Ask James Gunn To Rescue The DC Movie
Batgirl fans are asking James Gunn to resurrect the Batgirl movie. Blue Beetle has a new poster, so that film is going to make it out of this leadership transition alive. However, Leslie Grace's big turn as Batgirl is still out there hovering in the ether. As Gunn and Peter Safran craft the path for DC Films moving forward, they've been handed the keys to the entire DC Comics library. He's happily baited fans with images of Lobo, Mr. Terrific, and Kingdom Come on social media. So, the sky is clearly the limit. Throwing up a Hail Mary isn't the worst idea in the world. Nothing is truly off the table when it comes to the future of this franchise. It doesn't seem likely that Batgirl will make it out. But, we live in strange times so anything could happen. Check out some of the best tweets right here.
"The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max," a Warner Bros. spokesperson wrote in a statement. "Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future."
. @JamesGunn now that your head of DC can you release Batgirl? Need to see Brendan Fraser as firefly.— Matt Sczesny (@MateoSez15) December 3, 2022
Everytime I get a little excited for a DC movie I remember that Batgirl was cancelled 💀 like that was really a movie I wanted to see and Leslie was so perfect for Babs🥲— Wil (@willtheeafro) December 3, 2022
Idk them throwing away movies like Batgirl and Scoob 2 that feature well know characters and then not only keeping this but releasing it in theaters has always been an interesting choice to me lol https://t.co/mUDdBZknQS pic.twitter.com/lBsAB2Rsjt— Ste (@Artste93) December 3, 2022
Nice ! Is there any chance to see the batgirl movie too ? Is there anything you can do to save the movie ? pic.twitter.com/g0hHAIN265— ZeBouchon2 (@ZeBouchon2) December 3, 2022
With what happened to the #Batgirl film, my interest in the #DCEU has pretty much been whittled down to non-existent. @wbd— Lee (@JamileeD) December 3, 2022
Would you mind "accidentally" losing the USB Drive for Batgirl and then "someone" mysteriously releasing it online for everyone https://t.co/yerlwHuP9z— Cole (@__ColeTurner__) December 3, 2022
The tax write-off was going to be used for one or the other, Batgirl was the only option that it could be saved in remaking it from all new filmed everything to still meet the needs of both the plans & the tax write-off the new owners wanted.— Jonathan (Doe) (@DororoHawk) December 3, 2022
Batgirl’s @lesliegrace shared on IG a touching message of the special bond she shared with co-star Brendan Fraser while wishing him a happy birthday pic.twitter.com/hbHnjQUoQk— Batgirl Film News 🦇 (@BatgirlFilm) December 3, 2022
O thank God. They may have canceled Batgirl, but I'm glad they didn't cancel Blue Beetle. And instead of being on HBO Max, it will be in theaters. Once again we give a big thank you to @JamesGunn.#BlueBeetle #dcstudios #DC #DCU #dccomics pic.twitter.com/Et7gENOeZB— UnovaXY (@MyInfo48545508) December 3, 2022