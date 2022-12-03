Batgirl Fans Ask James Gunn To Rescue The DC Movie

Batgirl fans are asking James Gunn to resurrect the Batgirl movie. Blue Beetle has a new poster, so that film is going to make it out of this leadership transition alive. However, Leslie Grace's big turn as Batgirl is still out there hovering in the ether. As Gunn and Peter Safran craft the path for DC Films moving forward, they've been handed the keys to the entire DC Comics library. He's happily baited fans with images of Lobo, Mr. Terrific, and Kingdom Come on social media. So, the sky is clearly the limit. Throwing up a Hail Mary isn't the worst idea in the world. Nothing is truly off the table when it comes to the future of this franchise. It doesn't seem likely that Batgirl will make it out. But, we live in strange times so anything could happen. Check out some of the best tweets right here.

"The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max," a Warner Bros. spokesperson wrote in a statement. "Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future."

. @JamesGunn now that your head of DC can you release Batgirl? Need to see Brendan Fraser as firefly. — Matt Sczesny (@MateoSez15) December 3, 2022

Do you want to see Batgirl release still? Let us know down in the comments!