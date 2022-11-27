James Gunn Reveals If DC Films and TV Will Be in the Same Universe Going Forward

This week, James Gunn has been a hot topic in the Marvel conversation due to the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which has fans extra hyped for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While Gunn's days directing for Marvel aren't quite over, he will soon be stepping into a much bigger role for DC. It was recently announced that the director had been tapped along with Peter Safran to be the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, a new entity formed to replace the ailing DC Films. Of course, Gunn is no stranger to DC having helmed both The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. When it comes to DC, there are a lot of differing universes between the films and shows and many fans are wondering if stories will connect more in the future.

"@JamesGunn are you and your partner planning to give more DC character tv shows that'll add to the story for the DCEU?" @ALittle_Early asked. "Yes, most definitely, the DCU will be connected across film and TV (and animation)," Gunn revealed. You can check out the post below:

Yes, most definitely, the DCU will be connected across film and TV (and animation). https://t.co/IIiqkMJkuW — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 27, 2022

Will James Gunn Release the Ayer Cut Or Save Legends of Tomorrow?

Gunn is quite active on Twitter, so it's no surprise that DC fans are also hitting him up with requests and suggestions about the direction of DC. Gunn recently addressed the saving Legends of Tomorrow after it was canceled and whether or not he has plans to release the "Ayer Cut" of David Ayer's Suicide Squad.

"Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow & #ReleaseTheAyerCut & fan support for other DC projects over the years. The majority of these requests were enthusiastic & respectful," Gunn wrote. "As the new (& first ever) CEOs of DC Studios, Peter & I think it's important we acknowledge you, the fans, & let you know we hear your different desires for the pathways forward for DC. Although our ability to interact on Twitter has been lessened due to the workload of our new positions, we are listening & open to everything as we embark on this journey, & will continue to do so for the next few years."

Gunn continued, "But all our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects. We invite all of the DC fandoms from across the multiverse – and everyone else as well – into this new universe. We can't wait to reveal more." You can check out his thread here.

Stay tuned for more updates about James Gunn's DC future.