Batman Begins and The Dark Knight Among New Titles Coming to Hulu in June 2021
Batman Begins and The Dark Knight are among the newest titles streaming on Hulu in June 2021. The 2005 Christopher Nolan-directed Batman franchise reboot and its 2008 sequel, both starring Christian Bale as the Dark Knight detective, will remain on WarnerMedia's HBO Max after their limited-time availability on NBCUniversal's Peacock in late 2020. On HBO Max, Batman Begins and The Dark Knight are part of the Batman Takeover collection in the DC hub that includes The Dark Knight Rises, the 2012 final chapter of Nolan's acclaimed trilogy; for Hulu subscribers, only Batman Begins and The Dark Knight will be available for streaming starting Tuesday, June 1.
In Batman Begins, Bruce Wayne (Bale) returns to his native Gotham City to battle his mentor Ra's al Ghul (Liam Neeson) and the fear-inducing Scarecrow (Cillian Murphy), who plot with the League of Shadows to destroy the crime-infested city. The Dark Knight pits the caped crusader, along with trusted allies Alfred (Michael Caine) and Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman), against the maniacal Joker (Heath Ledger) in a battle for the soul of Gotham and its "White Knight": district attorney Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart).
Batman Begins and The Dark Knight join a superheroes lineup on Hulu that features the complete series of Superman prequel Smallville and the animated Teen Titans Go! from the DC universe. Other superhero hits now streaming on Hulu include Cloak and Dagger, The Gifted, Legion, and the Hulu original series Marvel's Runaways, which will be joined by both Batman movies as well as another comic book adaptation, 2010's Kick-Ass, on June 1.
Below is the complete list of new arrivals on Hulu for June 2021. If you haven't signed up for Hulu yet, you can try it out here.
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.
June 1
CHANGING THE GAME: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
American Ninja Warrior: Season 13 Premiere (NBC)
Housebroken: Series Premiere (FOX)
Small Fortune: Complete Season 1 (NBC)
50/50 (2011)
A Most Wanted Man (2014)
A Perfect Day (2006)
A Prayer For The Dying (1987)
The Adventures of Tintin (2011)
Across The Universe (2007)
Alive (1993)
Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)
Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008)
Anacondas: Trail Of Blood (2009)
Arachnophobia (1990)
Batman Begins (2005)
The Big Chill (1983)
The Birdcage (1997)
Black And White (2000)
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000)
Bloody Sunday (2002)
Blue Streak (1999)
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)
Bucky Larson: Born To Be A Star (2011)
Charlotte's Web (1973)
The Company You Keep (2013)
Conviction (2010)
Convicts (1991)
Convoy (1978)
The Cookout (2004)
The Dark Knight (2008)
Desperate Measures (1998)
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)
Dragonfly (2002)
Driven (2001)
El Dorado (1967)
Face/Off (1997)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
The Full Monty (1997)
Fun in Acapulco (1963)
Gamer (2009)
Get Smart (2008)
Hanging Up (2000)
Hud (1963)
The Hustler (1961)
Jennifer 8 (1992)
Jennifer's Body (2009)
Just Wright (2009)
Kick-Ass (2010)
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2000)
Last Chance Harvey (2008)
The Last House on the Left (2009)
Little Women (1994)
The Long Goodbye (1973)
The Love Letter (1999)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)
Once Upon A Crime... (1992)
Ordinary People (1980)
Places In The Heart (1984)
Primary Colors (1998)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
Richie Rich (1994)
Rules of Engagement (2000)
Sabrina (1995)
Savage State (2021)
Saving Silverman (2001)
Scorpio (1973)
Silence (2016)
Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
The Soloist (2009)
Some Girls (1988)
Something's Gotta Give (2003)
Soul Survivors (2001)
Still Waiting (2009)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
Switchback (1997)
The Time Machine (2002)
To Die For (1995)
The Upside (2017)
Vanity Fair (2004)
Waiting... (2005)
Walking Tall (1973)
Wayne's World 2 (1993)
Weekend at Bernie's (1989)
Wilde (1998)
Wings Of Courage (1995)
Witless Protection (2008)
Young Adult (2011)
June 3
MasterChef: Season 11 Premiere (FOX)
A Glitch in the Matrix (2020)
Night of the Kings (2021)
June 4
The New York Times Presents: New Episode (FX on Hulu)
Beat Shazam: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)
June 7
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)
The Chase: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
To Tell the Truth: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)
June 10
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
Card Sharks: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)
Trust (2021)
Two of Us (2019)
June 11
Love, Victor: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 5 (Bravo)
Come True (2021)
June 13
Dragonheart (1996)
Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer'S Curse (2014)
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017)
Not Fade Away (2012)
Willy's Wonderland (2021)
June 15
Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Alone: Complete Season 7 (A&E)
Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1
America Our Defining Hours: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
The Celebrity Dating Game: Complete Season 1 (ABC)
Dance Moms: Complete Season 8 (A&E)
Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 3 (A&E)
Forged in Fire: Complete Season 7 (A&E)
Hoarders: Complete Season 11 (A&E)
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 11 (A&E)
Mountain Men: Complete Season 6 (A&E)
Swamp People: Complete Season 11 (A&E)
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1B (A&E)
Born to Play (2020)
Gone Girl (2014)
Her Deadly Sugar Daddy
Her Name Is Chef (2020)
Michael Smerconish: Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking (2020)
Nasrin (2020)
The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (2020)
The Outside Story (2021)
Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate (2020) (Lifetime)
June 18
Holey Moley 3D in 2D: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)
The Hustler: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
When Nature Calls: Series Premiere (ABC)
June 21
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 (Food Network)
Worst Cooks In America: Complete Season 4 (Food Network)
Backyard Builds: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Corus)
Big Bucket Food List: Complete Season 1 – 2 (Corus)
Family Home Overhaul: Complete Season 1 (Corus)
Farmhouse Facelift: Complete Season 1 (Corus)
Home to Win: Complete Seasons 1 – 3 (Corus)
Home to Win for the Holidays: Complete Season 1 (Corus)
Jr. Chef Showdown: Complete Seasons 1 – 2 (Corus)
Save My Reno: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Corus)
Hot Market: Complete Season 1 (Corus)
Wall of Chefs: Complete Season 1 (Corus)
Hostiles (2017)
June 23
College Bowl: Series Premiere (NBC)
Motherland: Fort Salem: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)
June 30
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)
Jack Reacher (2012)
The Sweet Life (2016)