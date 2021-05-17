Everything Coming to Hulu in June 2021
June is almost here, and that means new movies and TV shows are making their way to your favorite streaming services. Each and every month, most major streaming services see a ton of new additions making their way to lineups, giving subscribers extra fodder for their watchlists. Hulu is no different, and the month of June is packed with debuts and new arrivals for TV and movie fans everywhere to enjoy.
This month will see additional seasons of popular reality shows like Hoarders, Forged in Fire, Swamp People, and Cutthroat Kitchen make their way to Hulu, along with summer premieres of The Bachelorette and MasterChef.
The biggest Hulu premiere to mark on your calendar this month is coming on June 17th, as the hit FX comedy Dave returns with its second season. A few days earlier, on June 11th, Love, Victor comes back for Season 2.
New arrival movies this month include the Nicolas Cage-starring Willy's Wonderland, The Croods: A New Age, and the Hulu original film False Positive.
You can check out the full roster of new Hulu arrivals below!
June 1
CHANGING THE GAME: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
American Ninja Warrior: Season 13 Premiere (NBC)
Housebroken: Series Premiere (FOX)
Small Fortune: Complete Season 1 (NBC)
50/50 (2011)
A Most Wanted Man (2014)
A Perfect Day (2006)
A Prayer For The Dying (1987)
The Adventures of Tintin (2011)
Across The Universe (2007)
Alive (1993)
Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)
Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008)
Anacondas: Trail Of Blood (2009)
Arachnophobia (1990)
Batman Begins (2005)
The Big Chill (1983)
The Birdcage (1997)
Black And White (2000)
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000)
Bloody Sunday (2002)
Blue Streak (1999)
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)
Bucky Larson: Born To Be A Star (2011)
Charlotte's Web (1973)
The Company You Keep (2013)
Conviction (2010)
Convicts (1991)
Convoy (1978)
The Cookout (2004)
The Dark Knight (2008)
Desperate Measures (1998)
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)
Dragonfly (2002)
Driven (2001)
El Dorado (1967)
Face/Off (1997)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
The Full Monty (1997)
Fun in Acapulco (1963)
Gamer (2009)
Get Smart (2008)
Hanging Up (2000)
Hud (1963)
The Hustler (1961)
Jennifer 8 (1992)
Jennifer's Body (2009)
Just Wright (2009)
Kick-Ass (2010)
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2000)
Last Chance Harvey (2008)
The Last House on the Left (2009)
Little Women (1994)
The Long Goodbye (1973)
The Love Letter (1999)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)
Once Upon A Crime... (1992)
Ordinary People (1980)
Places In The Heart (1984)
Primary Colors (1998)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
Richie Rich (1994)
Rules of Engagement (2000)
Sabrina (1995)
Savage State (2021)
Saving Silverman (2001)
Scorpio (1973)
Silence (2016)
Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
The Soloist (2009)
Some Girls (1988)
Something's Gotta Give (2003)
Soul Survivors (2001)
Still Waiting (2009)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
Switchback (1997)
The Time Machine (2002)
To Die For (1995)
The Upside (2017)
Vanity Fair (2004)
Waiting... (2005)
Walking Tall (1973)
Wayne's World 2 (1993)
Weekend at Bernie's (1989)
Wilde (1998)
Wings Of Courage (1995)
Witless Protection (2008)
Young Adult (2011)
June 3
MasterChef: Season 11 Premiere (FOX)
A Glitch in the Matrix (2020)
Night of the Kings (2021)
June 4
The New York Times Presents: New Episode (FX on Hulu)
Beat Shazam: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)
June 7
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)
The Chase: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
To Tell the Truth: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)
June 10
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
Card Sharks: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)
Trust (2021)
Two of Us (2019)
June 11
Love, Victor: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 5 (Bravo)
Come True (2021)
June 13
Dragonheart (1996)
Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer'S Curse (2014)
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017)
Not Fade Away (2012)
Willy's Wonderland (2021)
June 15
Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Alone: Complete Season 7 (A&E)
Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1
America Our Defining Hours: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
The Celebrity Dating Game: Complete Season 1 (ABC)
Dance Moms: Complete Season 8 (A&E)
Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 3 (A&E)
Forged in Fire: Complete Season 7 (A&E)
Hoarders: Complete Season 11 (A&E)
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 11 (A&E)
Mountain Men: Complete Season 6 (A&E)
Swamp People: Complete Season 11 (A&E)
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1B (A&E)
Born to Play (2020)
Gone Girl (2014)
Her Deadly Sugar Daddy
Her Name Is Chef (2020)
Michael Smerconish: Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking (2020)
Nasrin (2020)
The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (2020)
The Outside Story (2021)
Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate (2020) (Lifetime)
June 18
Holey Moley 3D in 2D: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)
The Hustler: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
When Nature Calls: Series Premiere (ABC)
June 21
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 (Food Network)
Worst Cooks In America: Complete Season 4 (Food Network)
Backyard Builds: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Corus)
Big Bucket Food List: Complete Season 1 – 2 (Corus)
Family Home Overhaul: Complete Season 1 (Corus)
Farmhouse Facelift: Complete Season 1 (Corus)
Home to Win: Complete Seasons 1 – 3 (Corus)
Home to Win for the Holidays: Complete Season 1 (Corus)
Jr. Chef Showdown: Complete Seasons 1 – 2 (Corus)
Save My Reno: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Corus)
Hot Market: Complete Season 1 (Corus)
Wall of Chefs: Complete Season 1 (Corus)
Hostiles (2017)
June 23
College Bowl: Series Premiere (NBC)
Motherland: Fort Salem: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)