Everything Coming to Hulu in June 2021

June is almost here, and that means new movies and TV shows are making their way to your favorite streaming services. Each and every month, most major streaming services see a ton of new additions making their way to lineups, giving subscribers extra fodder for their watchlists. Hulu is no different, and the month of June is packed with debuts and new arrivals for TV and movie fans everywhere to enjoy.

This month will see additional seasons of popular reality shows like Hoarders, Forged in Fire, Swamp People, and Cutthroat Kitchen make their way to Hulu, along with summer premieres of The Bachelorette and MasterChef.

The biggest Hulu premiere to mark on your calendar this month is coming on June 17th, as the hit FX comedy Dave returns with its second season. A few days earlier, on June 11th, Love, Victor comes back for Season 2.

New arrival movies this month include the Nicolas Cage-starring Willy's Wonderland, The Croods: A New Age, and the Hulu original film False Positive.

You can check out the full roster of new Hulu arrivals below!