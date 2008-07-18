The Dark Knight Returns to HBO Max

✖

Since its launch earlier this year, HBO Max has become a major hub for both live-action and animated DC content. However, due to plenty of existing streaming contracts, and the structure of the new service, every DC movie isn't available on HBO Max all the time. Some films have rotated on and off of the service over the past few months, which has been the case for Christopher Nolan's acclaimed Dark Knight trilogy. The Dark Knight, perhaps the most popular Batman movie in history, hasn't been consistently available on HBO Max this year. Fortunately, after a stint on other services, The Dark Knight has returned to HBO Max, at least for a little while.

HBO Max added a horde of new movies and TV shows on Sunday, November 1st, giving subscribers plenty of different options to try out. Amongst those new arrivals was The Dark Knight, the 2008 film that pits Christian Bale's Batman against Heath Ledger's Joker. The movie joins Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, Batman & Robin, Batman Begins, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as the live-action Batman offerings on HBO Max.

Sadly, for fans of Nolan's Batman films, The Dark Knight is only a temporary addition this time. After arriving on November 1st, The Dark Knight will be departing HBO Max once again on November 30th, likely heading to another service. So if you want to get in a rewatch and don't own the movie, you've got a one-month window.

Batman Begins will also be leaving HBO Max alongside The Dark Knight, leaving no trace of Nolan's DC films on the service for a spell. The third film in the trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises, isn't currently available on any of the major services.

On November 4th, a few weeks before The Dark Knight's departure, Aquaman will be leaving HBO Max. The service will be without of a couple of its biggest DC titles by the time December rolls around.

Below, you can take a look at the full list of titles leaving HBO Max on November 30th.

24/7: Kelly Slater

All The President's Men

Anastasia

Badlands

Batman Begins, 2005

Before The Devil Knows You're Dead

Blinded By The Light

The Bodyguard

Bridesmaids

Bridget Jones's Baby

Cat On A Hot Tin Roof

Charlotte's Web

Cheech & Chong's Up In Smoke

Chicago

Child's Play 2

Child's Play 3

Commando

The Conversation

The Dark Knight

Dave

Deliverance

Dog Day Afternoon

Election

Ella Enchanted

Father Of The Bride

Going The Distance

Good Boys

The Haunting

JFK

The Kitchen

Little Shop Of Horrors

Malcolm X

The Mask

Marathon Man

Pearl Harbor

The Pelican Brief

Roger & Me

Sky High

Son Of The Mask

Stuber

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3

TMNT

Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?

Are you glad to see The Dark Knight back on HBO Max? Is it disappointing to see the film exit again so soon? Let us know in the comments!