DCU Fans Hope For Nightwing in Brave and the Bold Batman Movie

Batman is starring in a The Brave and the Bold movie, but DC fans are wondering if Dick Grayson's Nightwing will be along for the ride. This morning chaos gripped Twitter as James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed their slate for the DC Studios' first salvo of projects. There was a lot to parse out. But, Bat-Family fans immediately gravitated towards Brave and the Bold because it included an established Batman and his son Damian Wayne as Robin. Quite a wild reveal on it's own, but then the Studio heads mentioned that the larger cast of Gothamites associated with Bruce Wayne would appear and speculation kicked into overdrive.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman..." Gunn said. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

"And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long," Safran chimed-in.

