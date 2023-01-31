DCU Fans Hope For Nightwing in Brave and the Bold Batman Movie
Batman is starring in a The Brave and the Bold movie, but DC fans are wondering if Dick Grayson's Nightwing will be along for the ride. This morning chaos gripped Twitter as James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed their slate for the DC Studios' first salvo of projects. There was a lot to parse out. But, Bat-Family fans immediately gravitated towards Brave and the Bold because it included an established Batman and his son Damian Wayne as Robin. Quite a wild reveal on it's own, but then the Studio heads mentioned that the larger cast of Gothamites associated with Bruce Wayne would appear and speculation kicked into overdrive. Check out the best posts about Nightwing's chances down below!
"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman..." Gunn said. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."
Here are just a few of our plans. Up, up, and away! #DCStudios #DCU @DCComics pic.twitter.com/8XNDNLUEPq— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 31, 2023
"And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long," Safran chimed-in.
Who else do you want to see appear in The Brave and the Bold? Let us know in the comments down below!
Let's all hope
prevnext
Red Hood and Nightwing finally in a movie? https://t.co/KSQgbRdOMr— definitely Mike Towers (@chrischross_) January 31, 2023
A coupe of omissions
prevnext
9/10 no doctor fate no nightwing https://t.co/yfUT8bwlDO— SaintsRonin (@SaintsRonin) January 31, 2023
That would be cool
prevnext
I think the batfamily is already stable in the DCU, since Gunn mentioned that he wanted to explore them and also because he winked at nightwing and red hood. pic.twitter.com/vvQ0jgwLYD— 🇮🇹Hot_Valentino❤️ (@Lorenzo74209291) January 31, 2023
One day please
prevnext
One day this man will have a movie one day #nightwing pic.twitter.com/amX6poTrzc— Nick's World (@NicksWorld100) January 31, 2023
A good question
prevnext
Where does it say Dick will be Nightwing? https://t.co/BNe5q0DCh2— ExLegion (@exlegion019) January 31, 2023
Prayer Circle for Titans
prevnext
My hope for the rest of the DCU phase 1 slate (Movies/Shows)
-Green Arrow/Canary series— Alex 🍥 Loves U. (@alexisamenace) January 31, 2023
-Titans lead by Nightwing
-Flash’s (death of Barry Wally main DCU flash)
-Justice League pic.twitter.com/qQHT2hUsrk
Simple request
prevnext
Just give us a good nightwing. Please 😭— ZeRO (@ZeroGNC) January 31, 2023
Hopefully not too long
prev
The last time the DCU was rebooted by the Flash so that Nightwing was closer in age to Superman than Batman was, it took several continuity rewrites from 2011 through to 2021 to establish the Titans’ history.
Ten Years of Comics. How many movies, shows, and games is that? pic.twitter.com/874RutGkHc— Shan Jeyan | Golden Deer🦌 | Pearl Clan (@jeyshan26) January 31, 2023