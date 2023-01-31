James Gunn and Peter Safran Clarify Ben Affleck's Involvement in DC Studios Future

DC fans were left with a lot to be excited about on Tuesday, with the newly-minted DC Studios announcing the first details surrounding their slate of upcoming movies and HBO Max shows. The franchise's future has been debated about and speculated about a lot in recent months, especially with a wide array of reports indicating what creators may or may not be a part of it going forward. Previous reports had indicated that current Batman actor Ben Affleck might be in talks to be involved with the DCU's future — not in front of the character, but behind-the-scenes as a director. During a presentation to members of the media announcing the first portion of the slate, "Chapter One: Gods and Monsters", DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran clarified what Affleck's presence in the franchise might be.

"We're working with Ben Affleck, who really wants to be... has been a part of our architectural team trying to bring things together," Gunn explained, "and he really wants to direct one of our projects, and we're excited for him doing that."

When asked if Affleck will be involved with the newly-announced The Brave & The Bold movie, which will star a rebooted Batman, Safran and Gunn confirmed that that is not the case.

"No, no, no, no," Safran clarified. "We're just talking to Ben in general about stuff."

"Yeah, we and Ben have not decided together, exactly... We're talking about two different projects right now," Gunn added.

What is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

