The Batman: Anne Hathaway Gives Advice to Catwoman Replacement Zoe Kravitz

Former Catwoman Anne Hathaway was down to give her successor Zoe Kravitz some advice for The Batman. Collider took a second to talk with her about her part in The Witches on HBO Max, but the topic slinked over to the Caped Crusader’s next adventure too. Since the casting of Kravitz was revealed, people have wondered what she’ll be bringing to the table as Selina Kyle. Well, to a woman that’s worn those ears before, she doesn’t need much help but was glad to offer a few words anyway. Back at DC FanDome, fans got their first look at the new Catwoman in the trailer for The Batman. Just like everything else associated with the film, this version of the thief is unlike most of what we’ve seen on-screen and that is something Hathaway thinks the new face of the character should lean into.

“You saw the picture of her coming down those stairs, right? Yeah, she doesn’t need my advice,” she joked. “ I had any advice it would be literally don’t listen to anybody because I think the only way to play that role is to give your version of it. All of us had different directors and all of our interpretations were specific to the films that they were in, kind of like my Grand High Witch is specific to Bob Zemeckis and Angelica Huston’s is specific to Nicolas Roeg’s, and that’s great!”

Hathaway added, “And all the Jokers were specific to each director they have, and so I don’t think you can get too bogged down with the comparison. And especially when you’re not the one doing it because your job is to give yours. And I’m so excited to see what she does with it. I thought she was a perfect choice.”

In an interview near the beginning of the year, Kravitz talked about how demanding the role was and how she was keeping herself together.

"Definitely, I was excited when I got the role, and usually when you get a job the people who are excited about it are you, your parents, your agent, your friends and that’s kind of it," Kravitz told fans. "But when the press release came, I got more text messages and calls than I’ve gotten on my birthday, on my wedding day. All of a sudden, the reality began to sink in about what this means not only to me, but to everybody else culturally — and the fans of this universe are so dedicated and opinionated."

"It was a little scary, but also whenever I get nervous about something, I feel it pushes me to a better place anyway, so I welcome the nerves. If you start focusing too much on what people are going to think you’re doing yourself a disservice, it’s almost like you’re putting your energy in the wrong place,” she continued. “Of course, I want to honor the fans and hope they like what I do with the role, but in order to do what I think I need to do with Catwoman I have to go internal and forget about the rest of the world."

