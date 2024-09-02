DC Boss James Gunn Reveals What a Batman & Superman Team-Up Movie Would Be Called

DC Studios head James Gunn has confirmed that Batman and Superman team-up film in the new DC Universe could (and should) have the iconic title of “World’s Finest.” Gunn posted a Labor Day photo on his Instagram, depicting Batman, Superman, and Robin, engaged in a game of baseball; the caption of the photo read “Have the World’s Finest Labor Day!”

As per usual, a simple post from Gunn quickly became a discussion of the future of the DCU franchise. One commenter (Benjasp_5) seemed to toss a grenade into the discussion, but asking the hot-button question: “Hi Mr Gunn, in the hypothetical case that a movie starring only Superman and Batman (teaming) came out, what would you call it? Superman and Batman or Batman and Superman?😉🧜‍♂️“

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gunn caught that grenade and quickly stuck a pin in it, by avoiding any kind of ranking or ordering between the two superhero names. In other words, the DCU Batman and Superman team-up film would be called “World’s Finest.“

What Is DC’s World’s Finest?

The term “World’s Finest” became associated with Batman and Superman when DC first published a comic book starring the two heroes under that title, back in 1941. “World’s Finest Comics” became the official title in issue #2, after the series launched under the name “World’s Best Comics”; the comic was originally launched as a super-sized quarterly anthology, and centered on stories featuring Batman and Superman together – often with Batman’s sidekick Robin in the early issues – as well as other DC heroes. In the 1950s the series was shortened to a regular series starring Batman and Superman – which became the framework most DC fans are now famliair with.

Will There Be A DCU World’s Finest Movie?

Another DC fan did follow up with Gunn’s statement about the World’s Finest title by asking if the project was a confirmed part of the DCU slate. Gunn did not respond to that post – but it seems inevitable that the DCU will launch that film, at some point. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is often criticized for making Batman and Superman’s first live-action onscreen pairing into a dark and violent confrontation. Many fans already feel like the DCU needs to pave over that rocky road with a World’s Finest movie that brings Batman and Superman (and Robin?) together in the classic way.

Provided Gunn does great things with his Superman (2025) reboot, and the Batman reboot The Brave and the Bold also hits the mark, World’s Finest would suddenly be one of the biggest cinematic events there is.

Superman (2025) has a release date of July 12, 2025.