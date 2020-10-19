Beauty And The Beast's Be Our Guest Parody Wear A Mask Goes Viral

The classic Disney musical Beauty and the Beast has been given a remix to one of its iconic songs, with the new titles being, "Wear a Mask!" The video uses animation from the classic film but dubs over the sequences to encourage people to wear a mask during the global pandemic facing everyone which is, for some reason, an issue which some can't seem to wrap their brains around. Perhaps hearing such a message from some of the iconic characters in Beauty and the Beast will finally be what gets people to mask up? Either way, lots of people have watched the above musical video in just the few days since it was published.

The song was written by the YouTube account's owner Noah Lindquist. The vocals are performed by Noah Linquist and Ashley Young. Linquist is quick to credit Alan Menken and Howard Ashman for their creation of "Be Our Guest," the song from which "Wear Mask," gets its inspiration. With more than 500,000 views at the time of publishing, this video is getting Linquist the respect he deserves, as looking through the artists video library shows many of his talents being showcased in videos with a fraction of the views.

The comment section loves the video which has, thus far, earned more than 19,000 "likes" on YouTube.

"Dang, YouTube needs to implement an 'infinite upvotes' button for cases like this, because a single one just isn't cutting it," YouTube user Sebastian Weinberg writes.

"Maybe, just maybe, all the adults acting like children will [expletive] understand now," writes YouTube user Erik Adams. "Duhh, they needed dancing candle sticks the whole time to explain to them! Brilliant Noah, hope you get a billion views minimum."

Go ahead and give the video at the top of the page a watch, share it with your friends, and wear a mask!