Michael Keaton Confirms He's Already Seen Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

The long wait for the sequel to Tim Burton's Beetlejuice will end in September when Beetlejuice Beetlejuice opens up in theaters, but the film's star Michael Keaton doesn't have to wait to see the eagerly anticipated film. Keaton says he's already seen Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and will be seeing it again before it hits theaters later this year. During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Keaton spoke about how much fun he had making the film and revealed he's already seen how it all comes together.

"It's just so fun and I've seen it now," Keaton said. "I'm going to see it again after a couple of little tweaks in the editing room and I confidently say this thing is great."

Keaton also spoke about going back to rewatch the original Beetlejuice in order to get himself back into the physicality of the character after all this time. The first Beetlejuice was originally released in 1988.

"I probably had only really seen it from the beginning once or twice maybe and I haven't seen it for a long, long, long time so I did go back and look at it again," he said.

Keaton has previously spoken about how he wanted Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to have a "handmade" feel, replicating the spirit of the original.

"The one thing that he and I decided on early, early, early on from the beginning, if we ever did it again, I was totally not interested in doing something where there was too much technology," he said. "It had to feel handmade. What made it fun was watching somebody in the corner actually holding something up for you, to watch everybody in the shrunken head room and say, 'Those are people under there, operating these things, trying to get it right."

Who Stars in Beetlejuice 2?

Michael Keaton is back as the titular character alongside Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz and Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz in addition to franchise newcomers Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, and Monica Bellucci. Tim Burton is back to direct the sequel and recently teased the project.

"Honestly, I don't really know, because I am really not that good at talking or speaking or trying to sell something, so to speak. Looking back, it's a very, very strange journey that I can't quite explain," Burton told the Independent when asked about thriving in Hollywood. "That's why it is hard for me to watch the movies afterwards, because I still feel the emotional whatever of it. I don't get a release from that. But I do enjoy all the people I've worked with. On this last one, Beetlejuice 2, I really enjoyed it. I tried to strip everything and go back to the basics of working with good people and actors and puppets. It was kind of like going back to why I liked making movies."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is currently set to open in theaters on September 6th.