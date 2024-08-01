Beetlejuice and Sandworm Squishmallows Plush Are On Sale Now

Beetlejuice Squishmallows Plush

Jazwares has launched adorable Beetlejuice and Sandworm Squishmallows plush in celebration of Tim Burton’s upcoming Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sequel, which sees Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder reprise their roles from the original 1988 film. The Squishmallows are of the 10-inch variety, which makes them very squishable indeed. Unfortunately, hugging Beetlejuice won’t cause his guts to spill out, which seems like an oversight.

You can pre-order the Beetlejuice and Sandworm Squishmallows right here on Amazon for $15.99 each. If you want even more, note that Funko released a wave of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Pops earlier today that includes Beetlejuice (chance at Chase), Lydia Deetz. Astrid, Bob, Delores, and a 2-pack.

What is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice About?

In Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, after an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

“Beetlejuice is the most f*ckin’ fun you can have working,” Keaton previously shared with Empire. “It’s so fun, it’s so great. And you know what it is? We’re doing it exactly like we did the first movie … There’s a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line – I want people to know this because I love it – tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move.”

Keaton returns to his iconic role alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder (Stranger Things, Little Women) as Lydia Deetz and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek, The Nightmare Before Christmas) as Delia Deetz, with new cast members Justin Theroux (Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, The Leftovers), Monica Bellucci (Spectre, the Matrix films), and Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon) in his feature film debut, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Scream VI) as Lydia’s daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Poor Things, At Eternity’s Gate). Burton directs from Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday), story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO® Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be in theaters on September 6th.