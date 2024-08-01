Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Conjures Up New Funko Pops

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Funko Pops

Beetlejuice is back and so is the merch that Michael Keaton loves so much. Funko has released what might be the first collection of new products that are specifically tied to the upcoming sequel. The wave includes Funko Pop figures of Lydia Deetz. Astrid, Bob, and Delores, but the hottest items will undoubtedly be Beetlejuice and Lydia (wedding?) 2-pack, and the standard Beetlejuice figure which offers fans the chance to score a Chase figure inspired by the spill your guts scene from the most recent trailer.

Pre-orders for the entire wave are expected to go live today, August 1st at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $59+) and here on Amazon. If you’re a Beetlejuice superfan, you might want to check out the giant Beetlejuice figure that NECA recently brought back to celebrate the new film. You can also check out all of this week’s new Funko Pop releases right here via our master list. UPDATE: Beetlejuice Squishmallows were also released today. You can check them out here.

“Beetlejuice is the most f-ckin’ fun you can have working,” Keaton said in a recent interview. “It’s so fun, it’s so great. And you know what it is? We’re doing it exactly like we did the first movie … There’s a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line – I want people to know this because I love it – tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move.”

Keaton added, “[Burton] and I were talking about it years and years ago, never telling anybody. I said, ‘If it happens, first of all, we’ve both said we’re doing it many times. We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time. Making stuff up, making stuff happen, improvising and riffing, but literally handmade stuff like people creating things with their hands and building something. F*ckin’ great. It’s the most fun I’ve had working on a movie in I can’t tell you how long.”

The synopsis reads: “Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic, and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be in theaters on September 6th.