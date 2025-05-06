Netflix Now Streaming One of the Biggest Sequels of 2024

Things got a little weirder on Netflix’s lineup this week. The streaming service has been enjoying a fruitful partnership with Warner Bros. in recent months, as new movies from the studio have been sporadically popping up on Netflix. Films like Dune: Part Two and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga were surprise additions to Netflix’s roster just before the start of the new year. Now, one of WB’s biggest 2024 hits has made its way to Netflix, setting the ‘Juice loose on the whole service.

Tuesday saw Netflix add Tim Burton’s hit sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to its lineup in the United States. Burton reunited with original stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara for the long-awaited sequel, and fans showed up to the tune of $451 million at the global box office.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was a smash hit in theaters and it will likely be a big player for Netflix. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as though the film is going to be available on Netflix for very long.

The initial report regarding Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s arrival on Netflix suggested that it was only going to be on the service for a “limited time.” The partnership is to help create buzz for the second series of Wednesday, one of Netflix’s most watched original shows. Wednesday is directed by Burton and stars Jenna Ortega, who also played one of the leads in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

