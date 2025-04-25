Netflix Is Getting One of 2024’s Biggest Movies (But Not for Long)

A bona fide 2024 hit movie is making its way to Netflix in May, but only for a limited time. Last year saw the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 film by director Tim Burton. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice had an impressive box office opening with its mix of new and returning characters. Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Cathy O’Hara came back to reprise their roles, and they were joined by Wednesday star Jenna Ortega. The film was one of the top movies of 2024, and soon Netflix subscribers will have the opportunity to stream it during the month of May.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix released its list of TV shows and movies arriving on the service in May 2025. While Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is absent from the list, What’s on Netflix reports the sequel will be available to stream on Netflix starting May 6th for a limited time. Just how long that “limited time” is remains a mystery, since the outlet doesn’t say what the length of time will be. However, the arrival of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice comes just in time to prep viewers for Jenna Ortega’s next project: Wednesday Season 2.

Netflix is splitting the second season of Wednesday into two parts, with Part 1 debuting August 6th, followed by Part 2 on September 3rd. That’s an ample amount of time to give Beetlejuice Beetlejuice a try, before diving into a new adventure in Wednesday. Both properties aren’t connected, but they do share a lot of the same creatives behind the scenes. For example, Tim Burton is an executive producer on Wednesday, and he also wrote episodes for Seasons 1 and 2. Alfred Gough and Miles Millar wrote the script for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and are the creators behind Wednesday. Last but not least, Jenna Ortega stars in both Beetlejuice sequel and Wednesday.

Netflix isn’t the only place that you can stream Beetlejuice 2. After it wrapped its theatrical run, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice landed on Max in December 2024. Warner Bros. has made no secret that it likes to loan out its content to other streamers. It’s another way for Warner Bros. to generate revenue. Back in the old days of streaming, titles like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice would only be available on Max, so if you wanted to watch it, you had to fork over the cash for a subscription. But now there are a lot more options for customers. Netflix also happens to have the largest user base among the streamers. Warner Bros. has realized that instead of hoarding content in order to grow subscribers, it can make more money by leasing out to its competitors.

Speaking of Tim Burton and Max, the first movie the filmmaker directed is arriving on Max in May. Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, directed by Tim Burton and starring Paul Reubens as the titular Pee-wee Herman, will be available to stream on Max starting May 1st. Pee-wee’s Big Adventure followed Pee-wee on an adventure to find his stolen bicycle. The success of the movie helped spawn two sequels: 1988’s Big Top Pee-wee and 2016’s Pee-wee’s Big Holiday.

Will you be streaming Beetlejuice Beetlejuice when it drops on Netflix in May? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!