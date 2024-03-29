Under the Radar Ben Affleck Thriller Takes Over Netflix Top 10
The Accountant quickly took the top spot on Netflix.
The Accountant was a modest hit when it was released in theaters back in 2016. Gavin O'Connor's thriller, starring Ben Affleck as an accountant who moonlights as an expert assassin, debuted to average reviews but went on to made more than $155 million at the box office. The love for the film seems to have grown over the years. Affleck and O'Connor have both returned for a sequel, which is now in production, and the movie is finding a second audience on Netflix.
This week, The Accountant was added to Netflix's streaming lineup here in the United States. It took virtually no time at all for the Affleck thriller to become the number one movie on the service.
Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features The Accountant in the number one overall position, topping recent hits like Damsel and Irish Wish. The film hit Netflix's lineup and immediately soared straight to the top of the charts.
You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. The Accountant
"Not only is this accountant able to dig deeply into a company's books, he's also an expert assassin, and his new client can use both skills."
2. Mending the Line
"A Marine wounded in Afghanistan learns to face his combat trauma through friendship with an older war veteran and the healing practice of fly-fishing."
3. On the Line
"Edgy radio host Evlis is no stranger to disgruntled listeners. But one caller goes too far when he draws the host, and his family, into a deadly game."
4. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."
5. Irish Wish
"Maddie's dream guy is days away from marrying her best friend when a wish for true love made on an ancient stone in Ireland magically alters her fate."
6. Damsel
"A young woman's marriage to a charming prince turns into a fierce fight for survival when she's offered up as a sacrifice to a fire-breathing dragon."
7. Shirley
"Shirley Chisholm makes a trailblazing run for the 1972 Democratic presidential nomination after becoming the first Black woman elected to congress."
8. The Miracle Club
"In 1967, three generations of spirited friends from Dublin chase miracles on a pilgrimage to Lourdes — and navigate unexpected revelations along the way."
9. The Boss Baby
"A kid finds himself at the center of a sinister corporate plot when his parents bring home a baby who only talks business when they're not around."
10. Minions
"Travel back in time with Kevin, Stuart and Bob in this prequel that follows the Minions as they try to win the favor of supervillain Scarlet Overkill."