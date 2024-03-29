Under the Radar Ben Affleck Thriller Takes Over Netflix Top 10

The Accountant was a modest hit when it was released in theaters back in 2016. Gavin O'Connor's thriller, starring Ben Affleck as an accountant who moonlights as an expert assassin, debuted to average reviews but went on to made more than $155 million at the box office. The love for the film seems to have grown over the years. Affleck and O'Connor have both returned for a sequel, which is now in production, and the movie is finding a second audience on Netflix.

This week, The Accountant was added to Netflix's streaming lineup here in the United States. It took virtually no time at all for the Affleck thriller to become the number one movie on the service.

Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features The Accountant in the number one overall position, topping recent hits like Damsel and Irish Wish. The film hit Netflix's lineup and immediately soared straight to the top of the charts.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!