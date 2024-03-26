The Accountant 2 Set Photo Confirms Filming Start

The sequel to 2016's The Accountant is officially on the way. On Monday, Amazon Studios and Ben Affleck's Artists Equity production company shared the first behind-the-scenes look at The Accountant 2, which has begun principal production. The Accountant 2 will be directed by Gavin O'Connor, with Affleck, J.K. Simmons, Jon Bernthal, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson all returning to reprise their roles from the first film.

"The adventure starts now…first day of principal production on #TheAccountant2," the social media post reads. "Here we go!"

What Is The Accountant Sequel About?

In The Accountant sequel, when her former boss is killed by unknown assassins, Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (Addai-Robinson) is forced to contact Christian Wolff (Affleck) to solve the murder. With the help of his estranged but highly lethal brother Brax (Bernthal), Chris applies his brilliant mind and less-than-legal methods to piece together the unsolved puzzle. As they get closer to the truth, the trio draws the attention of some of the most ruthless killers alive -- all intent on putting a stop to their search.

"I've always wanted to do three because the second one's going to be more with -- we're going to integrate his brother into the story," O'Connor shared with CinemaBlend. "So there'll be more screen time for Bernthal in the second one. And then the third movie's going to be, I call it, 'Rain Man on steroids.' The third movie is going to be the two brothers, this odd couple. The third one is going be a buddy picture."

Will Ben Affleck Play Batman Again?

The first The Accountant movie came at the height of Affleck portraying Bruce Wayne / Batman in the DC Extended Universe. After briefly cameoing in the role in last year's The Flash movie, it has been confirmed that Affleck will not continue in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe — and he has previously hinted that he will be leaning towards franchise movies overall.

"...With The Last Duel, I thought, 'Well, that's probably the last theatrical release I'll have,'" Affleck explained in a 2021 interview. "Because I don't want to do IP movies, where you have this sort of built-in audience. That's something I was interested in and liked, and I just don't like anymore. I like other people who do it. And if you are going to do it, you should love it. And I love something different. So, I want to do that. Really, what's important to me is that people see it. I mean, this is in a limited theatrical release, and that's great. I know that 90% of people are going to see it on Amazon, and I want them to see it. I want them to see the movie. That's more important to me."

What do you think of The Accountant sequel beginning production? Are you excited to see the upcoming movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!