Ben Affleck’s Cut Post-Credit Scene for The Flash Potentially Revealed

DC Studios released The Flash last month, and even though early reviews praised the film as one of DC’s best, it was actually panned after its release due to its shoddy visual effects and hollow use of cameos from actors who have appeared in previous movies like Christopher Reeve’s Superman. The Flash also bombed pretty hard at the box office and will barely make its budget back if it even comes close. It was also released on digital download platforms a month after its release. Now that The Flash is available for digital download, some never-before-seen images from behind the scenes of the film are available, including a potential cut post-credit scene that Ben Affleck appears in as Batman.

You can check out the images below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/flashfilmnews/status/1681338147894964224?s=46&t=WIAKA_qbZtr_dCbZRAxggA

Ben Affleck Says The Flash is His Best Performance as Batman

Before The Flash was released in theaters, Affleck revealed that he believes that the film was his best performance as the Caped Crusader. He also spoiled that Gal Gadot would appear as Wonder Woman in his scene.

“It’s my best s–t I have done as Batman! I finally figured out how to play the guy! I know I quit but I got it now! Like you do the audition and you are on your way home, you are like ‘No!’ I don’t want to give away any spoilers, but there was a scene where I get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys,” Affleck said. “She saves me with the Lasso of Truth, so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work. I was like ‘Wait a minute; I got it!”

What happens in The Flash?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: “Worlds collide in “The Flash” when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?”

The Flash is available for purchase via digital download! Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the DC Universe as we learn it!

What do you think about this? Do you believe that this was Ben Affleck’s cut post-credits scene for The Flash? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!