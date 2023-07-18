The Flash Now Available To Buy on Digital

The Flash is now available to buy and rent on Digital Video on Demand platforms. The DC Studios movie, which arrived in theaters almost exactly a month ago, has become one of the biggest box office disappointments in Warner Bros. history, but it was also one of the buzziest movies of 2023 ahead of its release, suggesting there still may be some folks waiting for it to become available to see at home. The movie is available to buy for $24.99, or to rent for $19.99. On the Fandango-owned Vudu, you can also buy The Flash in a 2-movie bundle with Batman for $29.99.

Starring Ezra Miller as scarlet speedster Barry Allen, The Flash has grossed just $267 million, after an anemic $55 million opening weekend. After the July 4th holiday weekend, Flash crossed $100 million at the domestic box office, with current projections suggesting it might limp to a total of $300 million worldwide — less than its reported production budget.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Flash was DC’s first big attempt at a multiverse movie — somewhat ironic, since it was also positioned as the movie that would reboot the shared universe of DC Studios, ushering the “Snyderverse” era out the door in favor of a new DC Universe that stars David Corenswet as Superman. Not everyone will be recast, though, with characters from The Suicide Squad showing up in Peacemaker, Waller, and The Creature Commandos. Up to this point, new DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran have not committed to whether Ezra Miller and Sasha Calle (who appears as Supergirl in The Flash) might continue on in their current roles post-reboot.

Before the new DC Universe can officially roll out, there’s still Blue Beetle coming — featuring a character who will appear in future movies, but whose world won’t reflect any large scale changes Gunn has planned for the future — and a sequel to Aquaman.

The Flash raced into theaters on June 16th, reshaping the DC Multiverse with the help of familiar faces and brand-new heroes. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) ventures to the past to change history, resulting in massive repercussions for the future. Forced to team up with another version of Barry, the mysterious Kryptonian known as Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and the iconic Batman (Michael Keaton), the Scarlet Speedster is forced to reckon with his mistakes and save a doomed reality. The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, written by Christina Hodson from a story by Joby Harold, and produced by Barbara Muschietti.